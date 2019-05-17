Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

May 17, 2019, 2:39 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Kerry Breen

Getting ready for a night out on the town is always fun — but sometimes, it's hard to find time to get ready, especially during a busy week.

Day-to-night outfits are a great solution, but sometimes feel unattainable. According to style expert Brittney Levine, these outfits aren't nearly as tricky to nail as you might think.

When you have the right pieces in place, a few simple tweaks can make an all-hours outfit easy to put together. Levine shared her tips for multiple looks, giving us inspiration to last all summer long!

From work to dinner

Going from the office to a night out can be a bit tricky, but with versatile basics and fun outerwear, it's definitely possible. Use wide-legged pants and a relaxed blazer to make it comfortably chic during the day, and if it's appropriate for your office, try pairing the look with white sneakers or slides. As you head to dinner, swap the office blazer for a sequined cape blazer and ditch the work bag for a colorful clutch.

Women's Apt. 9 Structured Essential Button-Down Shirt, $30, Kohl's

This comfortable, classic top from Kohl's is the perfect staple for a day-to-night outfit. Available in nine shades, it's endlessly versatile.

Women's LC Lauren Conrad Wide-Leg Cropped Pants, $30+, Kohl's

Wide-legged pants are a fun way to amp up your standard work wardrobe, and this cropped pair from Lauren Conrad adds an extra touch of flair with a bow belt and unique waistline. Like the button-down, these are available in multiple colors, ranging from solid black to fun florals.

Women's LC Lauren Conrad Relaxed Blazer, $40, Kohl's

The plaid print on this blazer makes it a fun topper to any outfit. With wide pockets and a relaxed fit, it's functional and stylish, and pairs well with the wide-legged pants above.

Urban Expressions Metal V Clutch, $30, DSW

Levine said that red is her go-to color, and with this bright clutch from DSW, we can see why. The gold detailing adds an air of luxury to the affordable purse.

Open Front Sequin Cape Blazer, $27, Shein

Add a lot of sparkle to your post-work look with this sequin cape. With dramatic cloak sleeves, it adds just the right amount of glamour to your dinner.

From running at the gym to running errands

Spending the whole day in workout gear can certainly be comfortable and easy, but with this look from Levine — inspired by model Karlie Kloss — it can also be stylish. Swap the sneakers for slides and try these color-blocked leggings for a trendy take on the look.

GapFit Breathe Heathered Tank, $15, Gap

This breathable white top gives the standard gym tank an upgrade with its moisture-wicking fabric, designed to keep you cool and dry. With seams to prevent chafing and super shape retention, it's bound to stay comfortable throughout all of your workouts.

Wide Waistband Color-Block Leggings, $10, Shein

These color-block leggings make going to the gym even more fun. According to Levine, these help her bridge the gap between yoga and errands, and help tie the whole look together.

Puma Vikky V2 Perf Sneaker, $50, DSW

Add an athleisure touch to your gym look with these white sneakers. A breathable, perforated leather upper and a soft cushioned footbed make these comfortable, and the white body with gold detailing keeps them stylish.

Constrast Ribbed Trim Florals Jacket, $9, Shein

Once you're done with the workout, throw on a chic floral bomber. This one, from Shein, has great reviews, and the thin fabric will keep you from overheating after working out.

Circus by Sam Edelman Esmerelda Sandal, $23, Amazon DSW

Swap the sneakers for these glitzy slides. Available in three metallic shades, they're an easy way to dress up a post-gym look.

Quilted Nylon Weekender Bag, $35, Target

Stash spare outfit pieces, water bottles and all your other gym gear in this chic quilted bag from Target. With tons of room and an adjustable handle, it's perfect for whatever tasks the day might throw at you.

From a day at the beach to sunset cocktails

The Aloha One-Piece, $50, Venus

Leopard is one of the most popular prints of the season, so why not add it to your wardrobe? This fun one-piece has a high neck with flirty cutouts, and the adjustable shoulder straps are designed for extra comfort and security.

Asos Design Recycled Maxi Chiffon Beach Sarong, $26, ASOS

This chic, flowy sarong pairs perfectly with any swimsuit, and provides some fashionable flair for any beach look. With a tie-waist and side slit, it's the perfect way to upgrade your standard cover-up.

Reef Krystal Star Wedge Sandal, $25, Nordstrom DSW

The wedge heels on these sandals look great on the beach — or anywhere else! With a glitter upper and a two-inch heel, these glamorous sandals are sure to be a summer staple.

Straw Tote Handbag, $33, Target

This oversized tote's straw construction and double handles provide beachy, warm-weather vibes no matter what your vacation plans are. With tons of room inside and a simple button closure, you'll be able to keep track of all your necessities, and the neutral shades match everything!

Textured Weave Mesh Top, $30, Zara

When it comes time to finally leave the beach, don't change — just lace up the sarong and throw this fun mesh top over your suit, adding fun texture to create an instantly fashionable look.

Faux Leather Mesh Panel Moto Jacket, $60, Stein Mart

To add a little more edge, try this mesh-panel moto jacket. With bronze fastenings and zippers, the patchwork combination of faux leather and metallic woven paneling creates a chic, unique finish.

Bleecker & Bond Elise Sandal, $60, DSW

Tie the whole look together with these simple block heels from DSW.

