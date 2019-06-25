At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue. Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

Does spending time scrolling through Instagram and Pinterest for outfit inspiration, only to resort to your favorite jeans and T-shirt combo sound a little familiar? If you're looking to elevate your fashion game, quit scrolling!

From elegant dresses to chic, cosmopolitan tops, a new crop of online retailers brings the styles you want to your fingertips — and their websites will give you outfit ideas for days.

TODAY contributor and style expert Lilliana Vazquez stopped by TODAY to share some of the stores that should be at the top of your watchlist.

Read on for her picks and follow Vazquez on Instagram for more style tips.

Much akin to its name, Universal Standard houses truly universal collections. Vazquez loved this brand because it has pieces available for "every woman and any occasion." Every piece in the collection is available in the full size range of 00-40, making it the world's most inclusive brand, according to Universal Standard's website.

The "see it in your size" feature allows you to see how any item will fit in different sizes and on different body types, essentially giving you a digital dressing room. Crafted from high-quality fabrics, the brand's basics function well for the office or relaxed weekend wear with a price point under $120.

Navia Outline Wrap Skirt, $110, Universal Standard

Wrap skirts and dresses are taking the summer by storm. This skirt from Universal Standard boasts a minimalistic and sophisticated black and white design. Both the fabric and the waistline stretch for a comfortable fit that you can wear to the office or a casual outing.

Aster Tuxedo Collar Shirt, $70, Universal Standard

This sleek top is a clean take on the formal button-down. The closures are concealed behind the silky fabric to prevent pesky button popping and gaps. Dress it up with a solid color pant or pair it with jeans to put this versatile top to work.

If you're looking for the hottest trends with a modern twist, this Korea-based retailer is the way to go. Their unique pieces are "in-house designs or carefully selected fashion items from cutting edge labels," and most importantly — budget-friendly.

Free shipping is available on orders over $100, and they're currently running a summer sale, offering up to 70% off select styles for those last-minute essentials. With over 506,000 Instagram followers, all of the pieces in their collections are influencer-approved and post-worthy!

Naomi Crinkle Mock Neck Top, $35, Storets

Vazquez chose this top for its relaxed yet formal fit that pairs well with any pant or skirt. The lettuce-edge detailing on the neckline and crinkled texture makes this top a twist on the classic mock neck.

Melanie Asymmetric Paperbag Culotte Pants, $65, Storets

This paper bag pant can be paired with the mock neck top above for the perfect monochrome outfit! The high-waisted fit flatters your midsection with a self-tie belt and the tapered leg allows you to show off your favorite heel to complete the look.

This US based retailer offers "luxury fashion" with a vintage flare. JNSQ's one-of-a-kind pieces are limited in quantity, and with most pieces available for under $120, their quality garments boast an affordable price tag. Vazquez noted that JNSQ takes an environmentally friendly approach to fashion that, according to the brand, works to reduce "excess inventory that negatively impacts the environment." Their elegant tops and dresses will have you looking like you're ready to walk the cobblestone streets in Europe, even if you're just going out to dinner at one of your favorite local spots.

Gabin Dress, $76, JNSQ

This mid-length polka-dot dress is crafted with 100% mulberry silk that's soft, light and breathable for all day wear. The flattering V-neck brings a casual vibe to this elegant piece that is adorned with pearlescent buttons on the front and arm cuffs.

