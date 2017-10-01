23 drugstore sunscreens dermatologists actually use themselves

When it comes to figuring out the appropriate amount of sunscreen to use, Wattenberg said about a shot glass (1 ounce) should cover the whole body. For just the face, use about a dollop — the size of a nickel.

And, don't just apply sunscreen at the beach. "I recommend applying sunscreen 15 to 20 minutes before going outdoors," Wattenberg said. It should also be applied after swimming or every two hours, even if you're not in the water.

How do you choose the best sunscreen? Wattenberg said creams are usually good for sensitive or dry skin, gels work best for hairy areas, sprays are great for people who are in a rush (though spray sunscreen can leave uncovered spots if you don't rub it in) and sticks are best for babies and around the eyes and nose.

She also noted that everyone should use sunscreen on their lips. "People often forget to apply sunscreen on their lips," Wattenberg said. "They think that their lip gloss is going to be good for their skin, but, in fact, it enhances the effectiveness of the sun — makes you burn more easily. So, you want to be careful."

And, Wattenberg added that sunscreens should have an SPF of at least 30, provide broad spectrum UVA/UVB protection and usually expire after about three years.

So, to help find the perfect sunscreen to replace that old bottle in your glove compartment that's starting to separate (yuck), we turned to a few dermatologists to figure out what sunscreen they use on their skin!

1. Coppertone Sport High Performance AccuSpray Sunscreen SPF 30, $9, Amazon

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

“This water-resistant sunscreen spray stays put even when you sweat, meaning it won’t run into the eyes and sting. Plus, it offers broad-spectrum UVA and UVB protection with active ingredients that absorb damaging UV radiation before it reaches the skin. Another plus: It’s moderately priced,” said Howard Sobel, MD, an attending physician in dermatology at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City.

2. Cetaphil SPF 50 Facial Moisturizer UVA/UVB Defense, $26 for a 2 pack, Amazon

“The non-greasy, lightweight formula absorbs quickly and doesn’t leave a filmy, white residue. It’s also great for sensitive skin as it’s a non-comedogenic and fragrance-free. Reapply it every two to three hours or more often if you’ll be in direct sunlight for an extended period of time. I love that it’s relatively inexpensive and available at your local drugstore,” said Dendy Engelman, MD, director of dermatologic surgery at Metropolitan Hospital in New York City.

3. La Roche-Posay Anthelios SPF 50 Sunscreen, $30, Amazon

“I was traveling through Europe when I discovered this sunscreen. It’s strong enough for a day at the beach, yet light enough to wear to work. I put it on in lieu of moisturizer in the morning after washing my face, applying it to my face and exposed areas like my arms and chest. A tip: I keep it in the refrigerator on super hot days so it feels cool when applying,” said Ranella Hirsch, MD, a Boston-based dermatologist.

As another fan of this sunscreen, Paul Jarrod Frank, MD, a clinical assistant professor at Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York City noted, “It’s important to choose a sunscreen like this that has an SPF of 30 or higher, is water-resistant, and contains ingredients like zinc oxide and titanium oxide to provide both UVA/UVB coverage. I love that it goes on sheer and smooth and has a pleasant scent.”

4. SkinMedica Total Defense + Repair Broad Spectrum SPF 34 Tinted Sunscreen, $68, Dermstore

“This is the one sunscreen I keep in my bag at all times, applying it frequently throughout the day. It blocks UVA, UVB, as well as anti-infrared rays," said Jeanine Downie, MD, a New Jersey-based dermatologist. "Infrared is a part of the light spectrum you can get from heat when you open a hot car door in the summer or when you’re cooking, for example. And yes, that heat can lead to sunburned skin. A few years from now every sunscreen will have infrared technology but right now very few do."

"This lotion rubs easily into my brown complexion without leaving a whitish film and it’s hypoallergenic and fragrance-free so I can wear it without any irritation," Downie added. "I still get acne, so love that it’s also non-comedogenic."

5. Neutrogena Pure and Free Baby Sunblock Stick SPF 60+, $8, Amazon

“Anyone with children will agree that applying sunscreen is a challenge. I tried every formulation out there and found kids like applying sunscreen sticks — they look at them like crayons for the skin. When used properly, they can give adults and children adequate protection: They should be applied back-and-forth on the skin four times. I like to use a mineral-based stick that contains chemical-free ingredients such as zinc oxide and titanium dioxide, which is why I’m such a fan of this product,” said Josh Zeichner, MD, director of cosmetic and clinical research, department of dermatology, The Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City.

6. Revision Skincare Intellishade Matte, $75, Amazon

“I discovered this sunscreen at a dermatology conference and it's been my favorite ever since. It has an SPF 45, is lightweight and non-comedogenic, but here's the best part: It doubles as an anti-aging cream," said Rachel Nazarian, MD, assistant clinical professor, department of dermatology, at The Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City. "The formula contains collagen-inducing peptides and antioxidants that help fight free radical damage. Plus, thanks to its matte finish, it helps minimize the look of pores and doesn’t leave my skin shiny."

7. Colorescience Sunforgettable Brush On Sunscreen SPF 30, $64, Nordstrom

“This mineral-based, chemical-free sunscreen powder brushes on easily, allowing me to reapply throughout the day. It never irritates my skin and the powder reflects light, diminishing the appearance of pores and fine lines. It has the added benefit of absorbing oil and giving my skin a matte, smooth finish. I discovered this product after noticing many of my dermatologist friends had it in their bag!” noted Diane Berson, MD, associate clinical professor of dermatology, Weill Medical College of Cornell University-New York Presbyterian Hospital.

Dr. Patricia Wexler, a New York-based dermatologist, also said she loves this sunscreen. “I use it every day because of its wonderful texture, the fact that it covers imperfections, and because my makeup goes on even smoother than usual when I use it as my base," she said. "It’s broad spectrum with the highest possible levels of zinc oxide and titanium dioxide available. Sweep the brush over the area to be covered using small circular strokes. It can be applied on your face, neck, chest, or hands every two hours as needed.”

8. Dermalogica Dynamic Skin Recovery Broad Spectrum SPF 50, $65, Amazon

“This sunscreen does it all. It has a SPF 50, is broad spectrum, contains a polypeptide that boosts collagen production and potent antioxidants that neutralize free radicals from things like pollution," said Whitney Bowe, MD, a New York City-based dermatologist. "I apply about a nickel-sized amount around my eyes, lips, neck and chest and give it a few minutes to soak into my skin. If I'm going to work, I'll layer my makeup on top. If I'm headed to the beach, I just throw on a hat and sunglasses and toss the tube in my bag so I can reapply every two hours (or more frequently if I'm getting wet or sweating). I’ve never had a sunburn using this sunscreen.”

9. Dr. Dennis Gross Dark Spot Sun Defense Broad Spectrum SPF 50, $42, Dermstore

"The key to using sunscreen is finding one you love — the texture, finish, scent, etc. all have to work for you. For me, this sunscreen hits all those marks. Apply it to clean skin before any other product — including a full inch into your hairline, onto the back of your hands and on your lips, ears, and scalp. All of these areas contain very little protective pigment and can easily become burned,” said Hilary Reich, MD, a New York City-based dermatologist.

10. Replenix Ultimatte Perfection 50+, $43, Dermstore

“I use this BB cream for my sun protection because it feels super silky going on — it's tinted so works like a primer and blends in easily with my makeup. I sometimes mix it with a foundation for smoother coverage and a flawless complexion. It provides protection from burning UVB and aging UVA rays, plus contains zinc oxide, one of my favorite physical blockers,” said Sonia Badreshia, MD, a clinical instructor at The University of California at San Francisco.