And you thought the Moonman statue was impressive.

Lindsey Vonn walked the MTV Video Music Awards red carpet Monday night with her new fiancé, New Jersey Devils hockey star P.K. Subban. Check out the green emerald engagement ring on her left hand — it’s more beautiful than a Moonman!

The newly engaged couple made an appearance at the MTV VMAs, held at the arena where Subban's Devils play. Kevin Mazur / WireImage

Vonn — who, along with Subban, served as a presenter at the Newark ceremony — confirmed Friday that she’d said yes to his proposal.

“Can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with this crazy/kind/handsome/hyper/giving man,” she captioned a video on Instagram.

Subban explained to Vogue that the ring holds special meaning for the both of them: Vonn’s favorite color is green, and the emerald represents his birthstone.

“I got the ring and said, ‘You know what? I’m just going to do it home.’ Everything kind of came together on that day,” he recalled.

In an interview with TODAY earlier this year, Vonn shared how much Subban has supported her and her career.

“He celebrates my career as much as I do and he’s such a great athlete himself that it means so much coming from him,” she said.