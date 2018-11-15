Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Source: TODAY By Brittany Loggins

The gorgeous looks from the CMAs red carpet will have you reaching for your cowboy boots!

Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood hosted the annual Country Music Awards and while that duo always delivers a fun-filled night (it's the 11th year they've hosted!), the party started well beforehand on the red carpet.

TODAY Style rounded up some of our favorite looks below.

Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher looked gorgeous on the red carpet! WireImage

The singer sensation and host hit the red carpet with her husband, Mike Fisher. Underwood wore one of our favorite looks of the evening: a beautiful nude-colored gown with bright pink and purple embellished flowers.

Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks

Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks looked like country music royalty!

Trisha Yearwood walked the red carpet with Garth Brooks, her husband of 13 years. Brooks debuted an emotional song dedicated to Yearwood called "Stronger Than Me." They both looked great on the red carpet: Brooks in black cowboy hat and Yearwood complementing her all-black ensemble with a pink fur stole.

Rita Wilson

Rita Wilson's dress matched the red carpet. Terry Wyatt / Getty Images

Rita Wilson looked red hot in a gown that featured ombre sparkles and a plunging neckline. Her soft waves added the perfect finishing touch!

Kimberly Schlapman and Karen Fairchild of Little Big Town

The bandmates both looked beautiful. Jason Kempin / Getty Images

Kimberly Schlapman and Karen Fairchild of Little Big Town complemented each other's looks with Schlapman in a silver gown with a black belt, and Fairchild in a black dress with metallic shoes.

Martina McBride

Singer-songwriter Martina McBride wore a stunning black gown. Jason Kempin / Getty Images

Martina McBride wore a fitted, mermaid-style gown with an off-the-shoulder neckline. The black number was truly gorgeous.

Caroline Boyer and Luke Bryan

Caroline Boyer and singer-songwriter Luke Bryan looked happy to be at country music's biggest night. Jason Kempin / Getty Images

Singer-songwriter Luke Bryan and his wife, Caroline Boyer, went for an all-black look that was sleek and elegant.

Rodney Atkins and Rose Falcon

Singers Rodney Atkins and Rose Falcon looked amazing. Jason Kempin / Getty Images

We love Rose Falcon's emerald green, lace gown. The flattering slit makes her legs look especially long!

Maren Morris

Maren Morris always looks fashionable! Terry Wyatt / Getty Images

Maren Morris never fails to look amazing on the red carpet and the 2018 CMAs were no exception. The singer wore a nude gown with sparkly embellishments and a plunging neckline.

Jennifer Nettles

Singer-songwriter Jennifer Nettles of musical duo Sugarland looked gorgeous. Jason Kempin / Getty Images

Singer-songwriter Jennifer Nettles of musical duo Sugarland opted for a striking sheer gown that was accented with feathers.

Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line

Tyler Hubbard made the 52nd annual CMA Awards a family affair! Terry Wyatt / FilmMagic

Much to our delight, Tyler Hubbard of musical duo Florida Georgia Line, attended the red carpet with his family in tow. Hayley Hubbard stunned in a sparkly black dress that matched her husband's all-black suit.

Stephanie Quayle

Stephanie Quayle's dress was a standout. Jason Kempin / Getty Images

Stephanie Quayle had a perfectly unique take on the nude gown trend! Her gown was accented with intricate red flowers and an electric blue belt for a pop of color.

Keith Urban

Keith Urban is all smiles holding his entertainer of the year award. Getty Images

Ketih Urban opted for a navy-and-black plaid jacket to accept his entertainer of the year award.

Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini added some color to the red carpet. John Shearer / WireImage

Kelsea Ballerini brought the color with this striking hot pink gown! It featured a train and flattering cut-out in the back.

Kacey Musgraves

Kacey Musgraves attends the CMA Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, wearing this sleek look. Jason Kempin / Getty Images

Kavey Musgraves mixed it up with a power pantsuit! The all-black look featured a sleek cut-out neckline and a boot-cut pant.

Lilliana Vazquez

Lilliana Vazquez stunned, of course! Jason Kempin / Getty Images

TODAY Style Squad's own Lilliana Vazquez walked the red carpet and stuck with the all-black trend ... but in leather! She looked stylish as ever in a deep V-neckline and strappy heels.

Jason Aldean and Brittany Kerr

Jason Aldean and Brittany Kerr looked so cute together on the red carpet. Jason Kempin / Getty Images

Singer-songwriter Jason Aldean wore a black velvet jacket with a cowboy hat while his pregnant girlfriend, Brittany Kerr, stunned in a lemon yellow gown with long sleeves.

Cassadee Pope

Singer-songwriter Cassadee Pope looked great! Jason Kempin / Getty Images

Cassadee Pope looked amazing in her tea-length gown that featured a short train and a plunging neckline.