In honor of Independence Day, we've decided to celebrate the men and women who protect our freedom with a special Ambush Makeover.

Style expert Jill Martin and celebrity hairstylist Louis Licari surprised two childhood friends who both served a collective 28 years in the Navy with a trip to New York and a morning spent being pampered by the Ambush team.

Read on to snag some of their new style staples yourself!

Karen Paradowski

Sleeveless Top

Halogen Pleated Top, $59, Nordstrom

The tight pleats at the top transition into a loose, flowy bottom so it can layer well with any bottom. The back features a keyhole button-loop closure for style even when your hair is up. This pleated top is perfect for work wear or Sunday brunch!

Worthington Pleated Tank, $32, JCPenney

For a lighter print with slightly less pleating, this top is just as stylish and boasts the same keyhole button-loop closure on the back.

White Denim Jacket

White Denim Jacket, $98, J.Crew

Martin picked this pure-white jacket for its ability to elevate any summer wardrobe. Denim jackets are a classic staple and this lightweight piece will never go out of style.

'Helena' Denim Jacket, $75, Nordstrom

At a slightly smaller price tag, this jacket offers the same silver button accents. Although slightly cropped, reviewers recommend purchasing a size up for a fit that is not as snug.

White Jeans

White Distressed Skinny Jeans, $64, Spanx

Martin chose these instantly slimming jeans that are figure flattering in every sense of the word! They're a different take on the dark wash denim that you already own and are just as comfortable. The thick fabric eliminates the fear of them being see-through so you can feel and look confident all day long.

Mid-rise Distressed White Jeans, $29, Old Navy

We found jeans that are just as stylish — and your wallet is bound to love them too! This pair features a rip on one knee for a subtly distressed look.

Denim Wedge Sandals

Amma Denim Wedge Sandals, $138, Ann Taylor

Martin selected these denim wedge heels that pair well with a skinny pant or pencil skirt. The denim blue also makes them a great shoe to sport on the Fourth of July!

Booming Wedge Sandal, $45, DSW

These wedges feature a cork heel but offer the same look for less than half the price! "I was able to wear this shoe all day at work, they are so easy to walk in too," one reviewer wrote.

Drop Earrings

Mariette Fringe Drop Earrings, $12, Baublebar

Baublebar is home to the statement accessories of your dreams, so it's no wonder why Martin chose these beautiful fringe earrings at a beautiful price. If you're looking to purchase several pairs for all of your summer outfits, take a look at some of our favorite finds from their current under $20 sale!

Joerica Tassel Earrings, $11, Amazon

These on trend tassel earrings are available in a set of four on Amazon.

Sunglasses

Felicity Sunglasses, $95, Warby Parker

No summer outfit is complete without a hot pair of shades! Martin chose this pair from Warby Parker for its retro look and gradient lenses.

These gorgeous tortoiseshell frames feature the same gradient lenses for all day UV protection.

Julia Tomaka

Black Cardigan

Martin chose this lace-sleeve cardigan because it is fashionable and breathable. If you are not ready to kiss long sleeves 'goodbye,' this piece gives you the best of both worlds!

Eyelash Lace-sleeve Cardigan, $23, Nordstrom Rack

For a more subtle lace-detail and a more affordable price tag we found this cardigan from Nordstrom Rack. For a relaxed look, try rolling up the 3/4 length sleeves.

Cropped Jeans

Cropped Flare Jeans, $128, Spanx

Martin chose this flared jean for its slimming waistline and raw hemming. The contrast of the two washes make this jean stand out from the rest in your closet!

Flare Crop Jean, $35, Banana Republic Factory

These high-rise jeans feature a button closure for that classic denim look. They're on sale now for 50 percent off!

Floral Earrings

Embroidered Floral Earrings, $65, J. Crew

What's not to love about these leather-backed earrings? The beautiful beading and array of colors makes them a great statement piece that can complete any outfit.

Rhinestone Chandelier Style Earrings, $43, Macy's

If you're looking for a pair of earrings that glitter and are gold, these chandelier style earrings boast a similar gem-like design.

Sunglasses

Lydia Sunglasses, $145, Warby Parker

Martin picked these frames from Warby Parker that are available in two different styles but offer the same UV protection. Warby Parker promises a "one-year, no scratch guarantee for [their] lenses," so if you scuff them up at the beach there's no need to worry about ruining them forever.

Tortoise Cat-eye Sunglasses, $13, Lulus

These sunglasses from Lulus boast a thicker frame and a more dramatic cat-eye but are available at a price you're sure to love!

