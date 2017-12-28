'My husband's going to love it!': See this woman's gorgeous Ambush Makeover

Louis Licari, joined by his pup, Isabella Licari, and Jill Martin scoured the plaza in the freezing cold to find two ladies who were absolutely thrilled to get new looks.

Anne Thomas

First up was Anne Thomas, a 50-year-old mother of three from Richmond, Virginia, who needed some help controlling her gray roots.

Anne Thomas before her Ambush Makeover. TODAY

Luckily for her, Licari and Igor Musayev set her up with a new 'do that shortened up and softened the color of her hair.

Love that hair! TODAY

"My husband's going to love it! It's so different! I look so good!" she exclaimed.

Thomas' friend could hardly contain her excitement!

"Oh, my God!"

Martin set up Thomas in the perfect New Year's dress from Nue by Shani. She paired the look with black tights and pumps, plus glitzy earrings!

Get Thomas' look here:

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

Nue by Shani Black Scalloped Lace Bell-Sleeve Dress, $432, Lord & Taylor

Nue by Shani Nue by Shani Black Scalloped Lace Bell-Sleeve Dress, $432, Lord & Taylor

Lele Sadoughi Renee Drop Earrings, $268, Anthropologie

Lele Sadoughi Lele Sadoughi Renee Drop Earrings, $268, Anthropologie

HUE Women's Luster Control Top Tights, $13, Amazon

Hue HUE Women's Luster Control Top Tights, $13, Amazon

Lori Marcum

Up next was 46-year-old Lori Marcum, who was inspired to lose weight so she could keep up with her new grandson. After losing 75 pounds, the Kentucky resident was thrilled to undergo a makeover that would accompany her new lifestyle.

Lori Marcum before her Ambush Makeover. TODAY

Marcum exclaimed that her husband "is going to die" after seeing her new look!

TODAY

Her daughter and three cousins couldn't contain their glee. They let out squeals of excitement and tears of joy.

Licari softened up Marcum's hairstyle with some highlights and Musayev gave her a fresh cut.

Martin set up Marcum with a sparkling Clara Sunwoo top and jacket, along with some open-toe Badgley Mischka heels.

Marcum is ready to take on 2018 in style!

Get Marcum's look here:

Shimmer V-Neck Top, $119, Clara Sunwoo

Clara Sunwoo Shimmer V-Neck Top, $119, Clara Sunwoo

Drape Tunic Cardigan, $79, Clara Sunwoo

Clara Sunwoo Drape Tunic Cardigan, $79, Clara Sunwoo

Miraclebody by Miraclesuit Women's Believe 5 Pocket Straight Leg Jean, $89, Amazon

MiracleBody Miraclebody by Miraclesuit Women's Believe 5 Pocket Straight Leg Jean, $89, Amazon

Badgley Mischka Lady Ankle Strap Sandal, $110, Nordstrom