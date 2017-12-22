This woman cried tears of joy after seeing her sister's stunning Ambush Makeover

Celebrity hairstylist Louis Licari and TODAY Style Squad member Jill Martin chose Kathryn Roper and Denise Sharp from the chilly plaza on Thursday. While the ladies were gorgeous before, they look absolutely stunning now!

Kathryn Roper

Roper before her Ambush Makeover. TODAY

Roper, who is about to turn 70, is treating her daughter and granddaughters to a Christmas in New York City while her son-in-law is deployed in Iraq. The Alabama resident was hoping for a new look to head into a new decade of life.

It's a brand-new Kathryn Roper! TODAY

When Roper saw her transformation, she exclaimed, "Hallelujah!" Her family shrieked with delight!

Roper's family loved what they saw! TODAY

Maryann Campo gave Roper a beautiful cut and Licari added more color to her hair while leaving in some highlights.

Martin put Roper in a fierce black look with a statement necklace for a pop of color. Now Roper can hit the town in style!

Denise Sharp

Sharp before her Ambush Makeover. TODAY

Sharp, 51, and her sister Robin come to the plaza every day when they visit New York — and Ambush Makeover is one of their favorite TODAY segments! The Celina, Texas, resident loves watching people's reactions to their gorgeous makeovers and was very excited to get one of her own — almost as excited as her sister was for her.

What a difference! TODAY

Robin cried tears of joy once she saw her sister's new look. "Oh, my God! You were always so beautiful before but ... oh, my God!" she said.

Sharp's sister was so happy for her! TODAY

Campo gave Sharp's hair a simple, chic new cut and Licari dyed her locks a warm red. Martin outfitted Sharp in a gorgeous suit from Tahari ASL.

