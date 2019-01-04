Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

/ Source: TODAY By Jordan Muto

If the start of the new year has you feeling inspired to go bold, especially when it comes to your hairstyles, then you're in luck!

Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton visited TODAY's Fourth Hour to share two easy hairstyles anyone can try at home. (Not to mention, create a fun ponytail for Hoda Kob!)

Sleek ponytail

Nathan Congleton/TODAY

1. Start with a high ponytail and leave a side-swept section out in the front.

2. Attach a hair piece to your ponytail and then wrap a piece of natural hair around it, so no one has to know your secret. Secure the wrapped piece of hair with a bobby pin.

3. Secure the front section with a bobby pin placed near the ear.

Beautiful bun

TODAY

1. Start with a ponytail played directly behind the head.

2. Use a brush to backbrush or tease the ponytail and add more volume.

3. Place a hair piece or a sock bun at the end of the ponytail and roll it toward the head.

4. Pull both sides of the roll to cover up the holes and pin securely all around.