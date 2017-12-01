19 stylish gift ideas for your favorite fashionista

We all have that one friend: She’s exquisitely stylish, and therefore hard to shop for during the holidays. If you’re wondering what to get for the woman (or women!) in your life who seem to be especially fashion-savvy, we’re here to help.

From the most luxurious, made-for-lounging pajama sets to cashmere you can actually afford and tons of gorgeous jewelry, we found 20 fun and sure-to-delight gift ideas for your most beloved fashionista.

(And for more women's gifts, check out our gift guides for mom and grandma!)

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

J. Crew velvet going-out top, $68, J. Crew

For New Year’s Eve, Valentine’s Day… you name it, this top works. We love the luxe velvet fabric and delicate ruffle that give this top a little something special. She can pair it with jeans for date night or tuck it into a pleated skirt for parties.

Barneys New York leather iPhone 7 / 8 case, $70, Barneys

An expensive phone case makes a great gift for the simple fact that most people wouldn’t buy it for themselves. But if your favorite fashionista is all about party photos and selfies, she’ll go absolutely crazy for this sleek gold case from Barneys.

For more gadgets we love, check out our article on the best iPhone accessories here.

Studio 33 imitation pearl and stud box bag, $95, Bloomingdale's

The perfect party bag should be multifunctional, small and just a little bit glitzy. This bag from Splendid checks all the boxes, and it’s under $100! The top handle and crossbody straps make it easy to manage, and the pearl details give it a dash of holiday shine.

Le Specs Rapture cat-eye acetate sunglasses, $60, Net-a-Porter

Every stylish gal needs a pair of big black sunglasses she can hide behind. We love these sharply angled acetate shades from Le Specs that have a perfectly oversized lens and are lightweight and durable, too.

Cotton pajama set, $95, J. Crew

Buying a good-looking, slightly luxurious set of pajamas is a rite of passage for a woman with a grown-up wardrobe. This cool set from J. Crew has slightly cropped sleeves and pant legs that give it serious style cred.

Emu Australia slippers, $60, Amazon

Even the most fervent fashionista enjoys a well-spent day on the couch. Give her the gift of the coziest and most stylish footwear for shuffling around the house: these fuzzy Emu Australia slippers adorned with a preppy ribbon. (This version from Emu Australia was one of Oprah's Favorite things!)

I Dew Care Disco Daze mask holiday set, $29, Urban Outfitters

An Instagram-worthy metallic mask that’s good for your skin and comes with a cat ear headband? It's all here in this highly giftable kit from K-beauty brand I Dew Care is as fun to use as it is beneficial.

Slip silk sleep mask, $45, Anthropologie

Believe it or not, it took the geniuses at Slip 10 years to perfect this luxurious sleep mask, designed specifically to deliver restorative beauty rest while protecting the delicate skin around your eyes from tossing and turning in your sleep.

Assouline set of three books, $63, Net-a-Porter

This set of hardcover books is a definitive anthology of Coco Chanel’s iconic style. It showcases “the spirit and heritage of the house of Chanel” from fashion and jewelry to fragrances and more. It’s a coffee table essential for any student of style.

Heattech extra-warm turtleneck T -shirt, $15, Uniqlo

Staying stylish in colder weather isn’t always easy. But Uniqlo’s Heattech collection has everything a fashionista needs to maintain her status all winter long — like these thin and warm turtlenecks in French girl-chic stripes.

Topshop wool beret, $22, Nordstrom

A girl who wants to look her best (and stay warm) this winter should have at least one beret, the topper of the season. This wool version from Topshop in green is a neutral wear-with-anything hat that would make a fun and easy stocking stuffer.

Diptyque Gardenia scented candle, $64, Nordstrom

Diptyque is a cult favorite among fashion and beauty editors, and not just because its candles and perfume have such divine, intoxicating scents. When the candle is done, you can clean out the remaining wax and turn the jar into a stylish container for makeup brushes or bobby pins.