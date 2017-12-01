19 stylish gift ideas for your favorite fashionista

We all have that one friend: She’s exquisitely stylish, and therefore hard to shop for during the holidays. If you’re wondering what to get for the woman (or women!) in your life who seem to be especially fashion-savvy, we’re here to help.
From the most luxurious, made-for-lounging pajama sets to cashmere you can actually afford and tons of gorgeous jewelry, we found 20 fun and sure-to-delight gift ideas for your most beloved fashionista.
(And for more women's gifts, check out our gift guides for mom and grandma!)
J. Crew velvet going-out top, $68, J. Crew
For New Year’s Eve, Valentine’s Day… you name it, this top works. We love the luxe velvet fabric and delicate ruffle that give this top a little something special. She can pair it with jeans for date night or tuck it into a pleated skirt for parties.
Barneys New York leather iPhone 7 / 8 case, $70, Barneys
An expensive phone case makes a great gift for the simple fact that most people wouldn’t buy it for themselves. But if your favorite fashionista is all about party photos and selfies, she’ll go absolutely crazy for this sleek gold case from Barneys.
Studio 33 imitation pearl and stud box bag, $95, Bloomingdale's
The perfect party bag should be multifunctional, small and just a little bit glitzy. This bag from Splendid checks all the boxes, and it’s under $100! The top handle and crossbody straps make it easy to manage, and the pearl details give it a dash of holiday shine.
Le Specs Rapture cat-eye acetate sunglasses, $60, Net-a-Porter
Every stylish gal needs a pair of big black sunglasses she can hide behind. We love these sharply angled acetate shades from Le Specs that have a perfectly oversized lens and are lightweight and durable, too.
Cotton pajama set, $95, J. Crew
Buying a good-looking, slightly luxurious set of pajamas is a rite of passage for a woman with a grown-up wardrobe. This cool set from J. Crew has slightly cropped sleeves and pant legs that give it serious style cred.
Emu Australia slippers, $60, Amazon
Even the most fervent fashionista enjoys a well-spent day on the couch. Give her the gift of the coziest and most stylish footwear for shuffling around the house: these fuzzy Emu Australia slippers adorned with a preppy ribbon. (This version from Emu Australia was one of Oprah's Favorite things!)
I Dew Care Disco Daze mask holiday set, $29, Urban Outfitters
An Instagram-worthy metallic mask that’s good for your skin and comes with a cat ear headband? It's all here in this highly giftable kit from K-beauty brand I Dew Care is as fun to use as it is beneficial.
Slip silk sleep mask, $45, Anthropologie
Believe it or not, it took the geniuses at Slip 10 years to perfect this luxurious sleep mask, designed specifically to deliver restorative beauty rest while protecting the delicate skin around your eyes from tossing and turning in your sleep.
Assouline set of three books, $63, Net-a-Porter
This set of hardcover books is a definitive anthology of Coco Chanel’s iconic style. It showcases “the spirit and heritage of the house of Chanel” from fashion and jewelry to fragrances and more. It’s a coffee table essential for any student of style.
Heattech extra-warm turtleneck T -shirt, $15, Uniqlo
Staying stylish in colder weather isn’t always easy. But Uniqlo’s Heattech collection has everything a fashionista needs to maintain her status all winter long — like these thin and warm turtlenecks in French girl-chic stripes.
Topshop wool beret, $22, Nordstrom
A girl who wants to look her best (and stay warm) this winter should have at least one beret, the topper of the season. This wool version from Topshop in green is a neutral wear-with-anything hat that would make a fun and easy stocking stuffer.
Diptyque Gardenia scented candle, $64, Nordstrom
Diptyque is a cult favorite among fashion and beauty editors, and not just because its candles and perfume have such divine, intoxicating scents. When the candle is done, you can clean out the remaining wax and turn the jar into a stylish container for makeup brushes or bobby pins.
Verloop colorblock touchscreen 3-glove set, $32, Anthropologie
Here’s something fun and different! These striped, tech-ready gloves come as a set of three. They're meant to be mixed and matched, and it sure makes things easier if you lose one!
Out From Under My Only Sunshine applique bralette, $39, Urban Outfitters
A great girl-to-girl gift, this pretty lace bralette makes a playful and pretty underpinning for your favorite fashionista’s silk camisoles and delicate tops. It comes in three colors, and keep an eye out as Urban Outfitters runs deals throughout the holiday season.
The cashmere sweatshirt, $150, Everlane
A cashmere sweatshirt? What kind of magic is this? Everlane (the store responsible for those heels with a 15,000 person waitlist) has taken the classic crewneck lounge staple and turned it into a luxurious layer that works at home and out and about. Plus, how pretty is this pale pink color?
Catbird dream silver hoop earrings, $50, Net-a-Porter
We love the minimalist design and delicate metalworking of these silver Catbird earrings. Your favorite fashionista may have plenty of bits and baubles in her jewelry case, but these classic hoops will be the dainty piece she reaches for again and again.
Flint reusable lint roller, $10, Amazon
Just because a gift is practical doesn’t mean it can’t be stylish. Flint has put a fresh twist (literally) on the essential lint roller. This one comes in a rainbow of colors and can be refilled, and the adhesive papers are made with 100-percent recycled paper. This is one stocking stuffer she’ll really put to use!
Everlane relaxed silk shirt, $98, Everlane
Every woman should have a great striped shirt in her closet. A bold black-and-white striped shirt (especially in deluxe silk) will become a stylish go-to for work when tucked into black trousers or paired with leather leggings or a mini skirt for dates and parties.
Striped chiffon pony holder set, $15, Anthropologie
It appears that the lowly "scrunchie," once a relic of bad 1990s hairstyles, is making a comeback! Luckily, these punchy-striped ones from Anthropologie have a sharp bow to add a touch of flair, and their colors will go well with just about anything in your wardrobe.
