Perfecting Powders

Few things can ruin that perfect summer selfie faster than unwanted shine on your face. Hot weather can make it feel like your makeup is melting right off, but you can keep things matte and in control with the right powder.

Marc Jacob's Coconut Setting Powder ($44) sets makeup for up to eight hours. The trick? They use five forms of coconut and cocoa butter that melt into the skin, keeping it hydrated. Becca’s Hyrda-Mist Set & Refresh Powder ($38) has a cooling sensation when applied to the skin and CliniqueFIT Post-Workout Neutralizing Face Powder ($29) takes down redness after a sweat session (or even just a particularly strenuous commute).

Maybelline Facestudio Master Fix Setting + Perfecting Loose Powder, $8, Target

Neutrogena Shine Control Powder, $12, Target

CliniqueFIT Post-Workout Neutralizing Face Powder, $29, Clinique

BECCA Hydra-Mist Set & Refresh Powder, $38, Sephora

Marc Jacobs Beauty Finish Line Perfecting Coconut Setting Powder, $44, Marc Jacobs

Hourglass Veil Translucent Setting Powder, $46, Sephora

Watermelon Mania

The latest beauty trend is a delicious one, too. Watermelon is popping up on ingredient lists for some of the most popular brands in beauty and skin care. The watermelon extract found in these face masks, serums and lip jellies hydrates the skin naturally without feeling too heavy — ideal for hot summer months. Fun bonus: You can also get in on the watermelon craze with ban.do's playful insulated cooler bag ($32), perfect to fill up with ice and treats for a beach or pool day!

Glow Recipe Sheet Mask, $8, Sephora

Glow Recipe Sleeping Mask $45, Sephora

Winky Lux Lip Watermelon Jelly Balm $14, Winky Lux

Milk Makeup Watermelon Brightening Serum $36, Sephora

Ban.do Watermelon Super Cool Chill Bag, $32, Shopbop

Hydration Station

There’s nothing more important during the summer (and all year long!) than staying hydrated from head to toe. Stylist Sprayers are a nifty trick for getting a continuous water spray while styling your hair (or misting your face).

Meanwhile, Bubi’s collapsible water bottles are perfect for travel, hiking or tucking into your bag after a workout class. For your precious pucker, bkr (makers of those trendy glass and silicone water bottles) has a hydrating and glossy lip balm that smells like French Rose. Ahhh, sweet relief.

Stylist Sprayers, $10, Stylist Sprayers

Collapsible Bubi Water Bottle, $36, Jet

BKR Paris Water Balm $22, BKR

Take Everywhere Eyewear

On a busy and fun-filled summer weekend, the last thing you want to worry about is your eyewear. Reks makes the most durable, flexible and virtually indestructible sunglasses on the market — and they come in on-trend aviator, round and wayfarer frames. And when you’re ready to dig into your favorite beach read, grab a pair of WristReaders. These genius little eyeglasses wrap around your wrist for easy, on-the-go access.

REKS Unbreakable Sunglasses $30, Reks

Off the Cuff Optics WristReaders, $49, WristReaders

Happy Feet

Sun’s out, toes out! If you’re looking for a classic warm-weather look with major comfort, Nahlo’s espadrille sandals come in a range of colors and styles. They're made with memory foam, so they're crazy comfortable and pain relieving. And if you want sandals that make a statement while also being multifunctional, Nike’s fanny pack slides will definitely earn a few likes on Instagram!

Nalho Espadrille Sandals, $48- $52, Nahlo

Nike Benassi JDI Fanny Pack Slides, $50, Nike

