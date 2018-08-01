Made by Hand, With Heart

1. Bittergurka Planter, $10, Ikea

Using flower petals from the craft store, kids can decorate this plain white planter from Ikea using glue dots for a no-mess craft moms will love.

Editor's note: Here's an equally cute one from Amazon for the same price!

2. Digsky Ceramic Plant Pot, $10, Amazon

Or you could get this set of 3 for $25 that comes with succulents already planted.

3. Bestjoy Terry Cloth Oven Mitt, $8, Amazon

With acrylic paint, kids can use their thumbs to create cute prints in the shape of hearts or even use their own handprints as a pattern to add to a basic oven mitt.

4. DIY Apron Kit, $15, Target

We love this apron for a semi-homemade craft. Kids can color in between the lines using the pen set included in this kit.

Editor's Note: If you don't feel like DIY, this Amazon apron printed with "Everything's better in Mom's kitchen" is sure to make her smile.

For Busy Moms in Need of Pampering

5. Sephora Collection Face Masks, $6, Sephora

You can choose between an assortment, including avocado, pomegranate and lotus.

6. Fresh Face Mask Trio, $52, Sephora

Three indulgent treatments include a rose face mask, sugar face polish and vitamin nectar vibrancy-boosting face mask.

7. Muk Luks Memory Foam Slippers, $24, Kohl's

These patterned slippers have a memory foam footbed for extra comfort.

Editor's note: If you want to relax while you sleep, try out this Sulwhasoo overnight mask, from the beloved Korean brand.

8. Sulwhasoo Overnight Mask, $19, Amazon

For the Fashionista

9. J. Crew Raffia Earrings, $29.50, J. Crew

Add a pop of color to your look with these lighter-than-they-appear raffia pompom earrings.

10. Kate Spade Gold Charm Necklaces, $58-$69, Shopbop

We love this whimsical collection.

11. Mark and Graham Build Your Bag, $29 and up, Mark and Graham

Build mom the bag of her dreams with this totally customizable collection from Mark and Graham. Choose a white or tan base, and then personalize it with a variety of straps, tassels and key chains.

Editor's note: We love Zazzle's assortment of bags, which come in just about every style, and are just waiting to be personalized.

12. Zazzle Tote Bag, $20, Zazzle

For the Tech Lover

13. Echo Spot, $109, Amazon

Ask to see the weather, get the news with a video flash briefing, set a music alarm, see your calendar, browse and listen to Audible audiobooks and more. The front-facing camera allows you to connect with other echo devices to video chat between rooms.

14. FlipBelt Running and Workout Belt, $29, Bed Bath and Beyond

Slide this belt over your yoga pants to hold keys, a wallet and tech accessories.

15. Anthropologie Ceramic Vase, $28, Anthropologie

A hand-painted vase and a potted plant is the perfect touch for any room in her home.

16. Painted Wine Glasses, $15, Papyrus

Here's a gorgeous gift to “wine-d” down with.

Editor's note: If you're worried about glasses breaking (and who isn't?), we've found a glitzy pair for you.

17. VonShef Gold Wine Glasses, $25, Amazon