By Chrissy Callahan

'Tis the season to break out your ugliest sweaters and fête the holiday season in (tacky) style!

Want to bring your A-game to the next ugly Christmas sweater party? Treat yourself to one (or more!) of these horrendously cute sweaters and consider Christmas handled. Now, go on a sleigh all day.

1. Jingle All The Wave Sweater, $65, Modcloth

Baby shark doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo. Santa shark doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo. Santa shark doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo. Santa shark.

2. Light-up Reindeer Wreath Sweater, $34, Amazon

Oh deer, the holidays are here! Sleigh this Christmas and light up the holiday season with this sweater.

3. Christmas Cats Print Sweater , $16-28, Amazon

Meowy Christmas! It's the purr-fect time to show off your feline pride in a sweater that's totally out of this world.

4. Button-Up Ugly Christmas Sweater Tunic, $29, Amazon

This candy cane tunic is in mint condition. Why blend in with the crew neck crowd when you can stand out instead?

5. Women's Gingerbread Sweater Dress, $40, Amazon

This sweater dress is sweet. Channel a delectable Christmas treat in this one.

6. Two-Person Knit Ugly Sweater, $30, Amazon

For the price of one ugly sweater, you and your main squeeze can bring the holiday cheer together in this two-person masterpiece.

7. Skiing Dinosaurs Holiday Sweater, $60, Nordstrom

These rad dinos know how to shred some powder! This sweater will definitely get some laughs at your next holiday party.

8. Light My Menorah Sweater, $28, Amazon

We can't forget about Hanukkah! Celebrate the Festival of Lights with a sassy sweater that lights up as you move.

9. Elf Hoodie Pullover, $25, Amazon

Become the ghost of Christmas present and pull off the perfect holiday look with this fun Christmas sweater that comes complete with a hood and pointy elf ears.

10. Snowman Cardigan With Pockets, $26-34, Amazon

Can't decide between red and green? With this funky holiday cardigan, you don't have to!

11. Light-Up Christmas Tree Sweater, $34, Amazon

Shine bright like a Christmas tree.

12. Kids' Christmas Pug Sweater, $29, Nordstrom

If your little ones want to get in on the trend, grab this pug-ly Christmas sweater.

13. Santa Print Pullover Sweatshirt, $20-26, Amazon

Show off your love for St. Nick in this festive sweatshirt with a faux beard printed at the collar.

14. Tinsel-Trimmed Christmas Tree Sweater, $40, Amazon

"Oh Christmas tree, oh Christmas tree..." Everyone will be singing your praises in this jolly sweater complete with suspenders and pom poms.

15. Green Elf Sweater Dress, $40, Amazon

It's not your typical ugly Christmas sweater, but at least you know you'll look elf-in' amazing in this sassy green sweater dress.

16. Treat Yo Self Ugly Christmas Sweatshirt, $33, NBC Store

Donna and Tom from "Parks and Recreation" would absolutely approve of this holiday-themed swag. Don't forget to "treat yo self" while you're checking off everyone else on your shopping list!

17. Wrapping Paper Christmas Sweater, $60, Amazon

Didn't bring a hostess gift? No problem. You can just show up dressed as a present!

18. Cutiefox 3D Digital Print Pullover Hoodie, $15-29, Amazon

Sleigh my name, sleigh my name.

