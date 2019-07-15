TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to highlight sales and deals on items that we think you’ll enjoy — and at prices we think you’ll like!TODAY is not being paid to highlight these sales and deals, but just so you know, TODAY does have affiliate relationships. So, while every sale and deal product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

As Amazon Prime Day hits full gear, hundreds of retailers are offering sales to compete and none are more compelling than the deals we've found at Walmart.

From DNA kits to TVs, here are some of the best discounts from Walmart's "The Big Save" event.

Home Deals

1. Spa Sensations by Zinus 8-inch Spring Mattress

Most "bed-in-a-box" options are primarily foam mattresses — that's what sets this Slumber 1 by Zinus mattress apart. It's a traditional spring mattress that's earned a 4.5-star rating from over 8,800 reviews.

2. Roomba by iRobot

Robotic vacuums have revolutionized the cleaning game, and this Roomba model features the brand's "Dirt Detect" technology that allows the machine to concentrate on areas with more dirt for a deeper clean.

3. Vizio 55-inch 4K Smart TV

Save big on this 55-inch TV, which gives you dazzling colors, connects to streaming apps, and makes it easier than ever to find new shows to watch.

4. Instant Pot Lux 60 6-in-1 Multicooker

Instant Pots have multiple features, which makes it great for small kitchens or cooks who want to do it all — this model allows for pressure cooking, slow cooking, making rice, steaming, sauteeing, and more.

Tech Deals

1. Apple iPad (32G)

This sixth-generation iPad is $80 off.

2. Google Home Speaker and Google Assistant

Move into smart technology with this speaker. Easy to use and able to connect to other devices, it's a great way to upgrade your home.

3. 23andMe Personal Ancestry Kit

For anyone really curious about their genealogy and ancestry, give this DNA kit a try to find out details about your family's origins.

4. Apple AirPods

Apple AirPods are sleek, convenient to use, and make sure you hear your music or podcasts at a great quality.

Fashion Deals

EV1 Ombre Heart Shirt

This comfortable shirt is just a step away from wearing your heart on your sleeve — we love the ombre pattern and grey sleeves.

Levi's Skinny Ankle Jeans

Skinny ankle jeans are a classic look, and this fitted pair from Levi's is no exception. With dark wash and a great fit, they're the perfect complement to any outfit.

Bohemian V-neck Blouse

Add some boho-chic style to your wardrobe with this bright red V-neck.

Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara High-Waisted Jeans

These light-wash, high-waisted jeans are perfect for summer — try pairing with a cute crop top for maximum style.

Beauty Deals

This 1-inch curler helps you create perfect curls, effortlessly amping up your daily look.

Strivectin Neck Tightening Serum

This lightweight tightening serum is $35 off. Non-greasy and hydrating, it leave behind an instantly firmer and more lifted appearance.

Toy Deals

Disney's "Frozen" Dollhouse

We just can't let the "Frozen" mania go. This new dollhouse is designed to look like Anna and Elsa's castle in Arendelle and would be the perfect holiday gift for the kiddos who just can't wait for "Frozen 2" to come out.

Fingerlings Hugs

Fingerlings Hugs are the soft, cuddly sibling to animatronic Fingerlings. They can repeat back what you say in funny ways and react to all kinds of activities.

JoJo Siwa Doll

If your little one's a JoJo Siwa fan, they'll probably be over the moon with this doll designed to look like the YouTube star — bow and all.

