Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

March 6, 2019, 6:58 PM UTC By Danielle Wolf

Winter is finally coming to a close, which means spring break travel and warmer days are right around the corner. It's time to wave goodbye to boots and start hunting for some fun seasonal footwear.

Whether you're shopping for heels, sneakers or sandals, we've rounded up 16 of our favorite spring shoes for women in 2019.

Best sandals for spring

1. Cora Slide Sandals, $88, J. Crew

Leopard is really the print of the moment and is almost as versatile as a neutral. If you're not comfortable wearing the print on larger pieces of clothing, a staple slide is a great place to start.

2. Birkenstock Essentials Arizona Slide Sandal, $40, Nordstrom

These TODAY favorite sandals may not be the most stylish, but they're lightweight, waterproof, extremely comfortable and great for commuting, according to one TODAY editor.

3. Soludos Women's Classic Espadrille Sandal, $61-$65, Amazon

Espadrilles are a perfect transitional shoe because the toe remains covered while the opening at the heel and the ribbon around the ankle add a fun spring touch.

4. ASOS Design Falsify Flat Sandals, $29, ASOS

For days when you want to look slightly more dressed up without wearing heels or flats, these sandals are the perfect solution. The gold details elevate the look and the simple design makes them easy to put on and comfortable to wear. Plus, they're under $30!

5. Teva Women's Original Universal Sandal, $32-79, Amazon

Although these shoes were once reserved for water parks and tour groups, "ugly tourist sandals" are trending for spring 2019. Teva definitely knows a thing or two about comfortable sandals and these come in 11 different colors and patterns.

Best sneakers for spring

1. Adidas Superstar Sneaker, $80, Nordstrom

Not quite ready to give up your boots in exchange for sandals? You can never go wrong with a classic white sneaker. Not only can these be worn with any outfit, they also come in six different color combinations. We're loving the all white or the light lilac for spring.

2. Steven by Steve Madden Women's Canares-P Sneaker, $99, Amazon

These suede sneakers are a step nicer than similar styles. The dipped sides and front perforations not only make a fun fashion statement, but they also allow air to flow through the shoe.

3. Fila Women's Disruptor II Premium Sneakers, $60-140, Amazon

These chunky "grandpa sneakers" are everywhere these days. In fact, they were voted 2018's shoe of the year by Footwear News and made our list of the hottest holiday gifts.

Best flats for spring

1. Reef Escape Sling, $52, Zappos

These slingback shoes have soft printed lining and a rubber sole with arch support and heel cupping for all day comfort, according to the brand.

2. Sugar Evermore Women's Espadrille Flats, $40, Kohl's

Great for a casual day running errands or chasing the kids around the park, these flats are effortlessly stylish. We love the brightly colored stripes!

3. Rothy's Black Solid "The Point" Flats, $145, Rothy's

Not only are these flats sustainably made and chic looking, former Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex loves them too.

Best heels for spring

1. The Day Heel, $145, Everlane

Known as the heel you can walk in all day, this ballet-inspired shoe features a rounded toe, 2-inch heel and an elastic back. It comes in 12 different colors, but this bright red is our favorite for spring.

2. 14th & Union Hayzel Block Heel Mule, $40, Nordstrom Rack

Mules are so versatile and easy to dress up or down. We especially love this inexpensive pair from Nordstrom Rack, which has an open toe and two and a half inch heel.

3. Treasure & Bond Sannibel Platform Wedge Sandal, $80, Nordstrom

More than 560 reviews and a 4.5 star rating prove jute wedges will never go out of style. Many reviewers commended on how comfortable they are despite having a 4 inch heel.

4. Spring Step Yoshi, $130, Zappos

These cute, heeled sandals can easily be dressed up or down. The perforations give the pair some bohemian flair and set them apart from similar styles.

5. ASOS Design Sebastian Slingback Mid Heels, $40, ASOS

No matter the time of year, you can't go wrong with a classic pointed toe slingback. These can easily take you from work to dinner with the hubby without missing a beat.

For more spring must-haves, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!