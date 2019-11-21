15 Thanksgiving nail art ideas that will be the talk of your feast

Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and we're more than ready for some turkey, stuffing and pumpkin pie! But we're also excited for an excuse to show off some adorable Thanksgiving-themed nail designs as we dig into that feast.

Whether you're a budding nail artist or an established expert, we found 15 turkey day manicures for every personality. From tiny turkeys to adorable acorns and lovely leaves, these nail designs are too cute to pass up.

Beginner Thanksgiving nail designs

Polka-dot nails

Strapped for time? You can throw together this last-minute Thanksgiving manicure in a matter of minutes. Simply paint on some polka dots, add a topcoat and voila, you're done!

Burgundy and glitter nails

Paint one of fall's hottest colors onto four nails, then finish with a glitter shade to add a festive accent nail that's a true conversation starter.

Striped nails

Messy, multicolored stripes are perfect for budding nail artists. Just grab a few earthy, fall-toned hues, a thin brush and alternate colors. It's that simple!

Glitter turkey nails

Test your freehand style with this easy-to-create tiny turkey. Start with glittery brown polish, then draw two small circles in white. Grab a smaller brush to add two black dots for eyes and paint a tiny triangle nose.

Multicolored nails

Why settle for one fall nail color when you can wear them all? This multicolored design encourages you to break out autumn's richest tones and add a touch of sparkle.

Intermediate Thanksgiving nail designs

Stripes and leaves

Want to make your otherwise basic manicure pop? Try a striped accent nail and add a little leaf on it like this one.

Acorn nails

If you're tired of the same old Thanksgiving nail art you see year after year, try this darling acorn design. We've totally fallen for this look!

Plaid pumpkin nails

Plaid and pumpkins: Now that’s a nail design we can get behind! All this glossy design takes is a bit of drawing and a steady hand.

Turkey nails

You can never have enough turkey manicure inspiration. This design can be done as an accent nail or painted on each of your fingers — it's really up to you!

Chevron nails

Chevron print and pumpkins make for one stylish manicure! It's perfect if you're sick of autumnal hues and want a more feminine color palette.

Advanced Thanksgiving nail designs

Pie nails

Craving some homemade apple pie? This sweet nail art design is the next best thing! If you've got the patience and the nail stamp skills, it's well worth the effort.

Plaid, pumpkins and glitter

These fall nails have a little bit of everything we love at this time of year.

Leaf nails

Love leaves but hate raking them up? This colorful nail design is a fuss-free way to enjoy the fall foliage!

Scarecrow nails

Looking for an out-of-the-box idea? Get inspired by one of fall's more traditional outdoor decorations: scarecrows. This tutorial will help you perfect this unconventional design.

Watercolor turkeys

Prepare to be mesmerized! This turkey nail art takes a lot of skill, but when it all comes together, it looks pretty darn fascinating.