When you're busy planning the perfect Halloween costume and makeup, it's easy to overlook one little detail: cute Halloween nails. The right Halloween nail art can add an extra dose of attitude to your look, so it's worth taking a few minutes to beautify your fingertips with a spooky design.

Whether you're a nail novice, a pro or any level in between, TODAY Style has the perfect Halloween nail design to make sure you stay festive in style. From cute candy corn and spooky spiders to fun Frankenstein nails, these 15 designs will help you nail your Halloween mani!

Beginner Halloween Nails

Candy corn nails

Craving a sweet treat for your nails? This classic Halloween nail design from nail artist @amyytran is surprisingly easy to recreate.

Frankenstein nails

It may be subtle, but this Frankenstein nail art is the perfect touch of Halloween spirit for nail novices.

Bloody nails

Heading out for a last minute Halloween party? You only need a few minutes to create this dripping blood nail design from Instagram user @kellimarissa. Check out the full tutorial here!

Spooky spiders

Spiders aren't exactly cute, but somehow, this spooky Halloween nail art is totally adorable. Plus, if you scroll through the post, you'll find a few other easy-to-create Halloween nail ideas from Instagram user @toniguybraintree.

Boo nails

Spooky never looked so cute! The great part about these black Halloween nails is they're not meant to look perfect, so if you get a bit shaky while drawing your letters or your ghost, it only adds a touch of charm.

Intermediate Halloween Nails

Spiderweb nails

Who says spiderwebs have to be creepy? This Halloween nail design from @nailsbycambria is all kinds of classy.

Skeleton nails

Make no bones about it! This freehand skeleton nail art from @nails_bychels is easier to achieve than you may think.

Ghost nails

Just because you want Halloween nails doesn't mean you can't put your own girly spin on this fun nail trend. This cute ghost nail design from @pippypolish is both festive and feminine!

Black cat nails

This glittery Halloween nail design is simply the cat's meow. The best part? You can alter the spooky eyes and repurpose this chic nail art all year long.

Mummy nails

Got mummy mania? Give your nails a spooky twist with some mummy nail art that's meant to be a bit messy. Check out the full tutorial here!

Advanced Halloween Nails

Jack-o'-lantern nails

It wouldn't be Halloween without a cheerful pumpkin nail design. And this one from @nailart_bygracie is pretty stunning, if you ask us.

Disney nails

This is one Halloween nail design both you and your kiddos will love. After all, it includes three of our favorite things: Mickey Mouse, pumpkins and polka dots.

Jack Skellington nails

If "The Nightmare Before Christmas" has always been one of your must-watch Halloween films, you'll have a blast recreating this festive Jack Skellington nail art.

Witch nails

Put a spell on your nails with this wicked cool Halloween nail art that'll mesmerize all your friends.

Maleficent nails

Feeling inspired by the new "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" film? Try your hand at this tricky yet stunning nail tutorial from @polish_star.