15 drugstore shampoos celebrity hairstylists can't live without

We often assume red carpet-worthy strands come with a hefty price tag. But beyond beautiful packaging, is there really any difference between department store and drugstore beauty finds?

TODAY Style reached out to a few hair mavens to find out their (and their clients') favorite drugstore shampoo picks. Read on to discover what products they use and why they love them so much.

1. L'Oreal Advanced Hair Care Total Repair 5 Shampoo, $4, Walmart

Also available for $3 (usually $4) at Bed Bath & Beyond, and in a bigger size for $7 at Target.

“[This shampoo] has a good balance of protein and moisture, plus it also smells wonderful,” says Anh Co Tran, whose clients include Anne Hathaway, Uma Thurman, Chloe Grace Moretz, Riley Keough, Jessica Alba, Vera Wang, Ginnifer Goodwin, Emily Ratajkowski, Coco Rocha and Sophia Bush.

2. John Frieda Frizz Ease Miraculous Repairing Shampoo, $11, Amazon

“This has an amino repair complex that can fix everything! I especially love this product because it's a cure all when it comes to extensions — just a quick shampoo followed by the Frizz Ease Conditioning treatment and hair is vibrant again!” says salon owner Toni Neal, whose clients include Nene Leakes, Sheree Whitfield, Cynthia Bailey and Porsha Williams.

3. Living Proof Restore Shampoo, $11, Target

Also available for $29 at Sephora.

“I like the way it smells, and love how it leaves my hair shiny and bouncy. It’s a little more [than typical drugstore shampoos] so I hoard it from the rest of the family by keeping it at the bathroom cabinet,” says Garen Tolkin, whose clients include Carly Chaikin, Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried and Olivia Palermo.

4. Paul Mitchell Awapuhi Shampoo, $15, Amazon

Also available for for $10 at Walmart, and in a bigger size for $22 at Ulta.

“Drugstores today aren’t like the drugstores from back in the day — the options are a lot better! I like to get Paul Mitchell from the drugstore—the Awapuhi Shampoo and the Detangler Conditioner specifically. You can get a great lather and cleanse from the shampoo plus, it smells really nice and the conditioner is super effective when you need a good detangle and softening. [Both products] also work really well on extensions,” says Nikki Nelms, whose clients include Kelly Rowland, Serena Williams, Solange Knowles and Zoe Kravitz.

5. Suave Professionals Coconut Oil Infusion Damage Repair Shampoo, $3, Target

Also available for $3 (usually $5) at Amazon, and for $5 at Walmart.

“It’s perfect for normal to damaged hair, has a great scent and delivers weightless moisture that leaves the hair healthy and silky,” says Patrick Chai, whose clients include Martin Short and Sela Ward.

6. Pureology Pure Volume Shampoo, $20, Walmart

Also available for $23 at Target.

“This great for fine hair, it’s 100 percent vegan and also contains zero sulfates. Plus, it provides lift to lifeless hair while maintaining color retention. Being an Aussie girl I love the eucalyptus scent,” says Blondie, whose clients include Karen David.

7. Pantene Expert Pro-V Age Defy Shampoo, $18, Amazon

Also available for $6 at Walgreens and Walmart.

“This eradicates existing damage and prevents future damage when used on all hair types. It also provides maximum results with minimal effort and is always appropriate and on-trend," says Danilo Dixon, whose clients include Gwen Stefani, Natalie Portman, January Jones and Naomi Watts.

8. Pantene Daily Moisture Renewal Shampoo, $8, Amazon

Also available for $3 at Target, and in a larger size for $7 at Walmart.

"I love this shampoo to create stronger curls. It nourishes the hair, leaving curls moisturized for strong, frizz-free hair,” says Danilo.

9. Head & Shoulders Classic Clean Dandruff Shampoo, $16 (pack of two), Amazon

Also available for $6 at Target, and for $9 at Walgreens.

“This is my number one go-to because it really does help to control flakes, dandruff, dry scalp and irritation. It is a mild product safe for almost everyone to use,” says Tre’ Major, whose clients include Karrueche, Tichina Arnold, Nia Long and Mary J. Blige.

10. Batiste Dry Shampoo Original Scent, $6 (usually $8), Amazon

Also available for $6 at Target, and for $9 at CVS.

“It really helps to smooth out those dry, crunchy ends for a smooth and shiny blow dry,” says Sam McKnight, whose clients include Kate Moss, Linda Evangelista and Naomi Campbell.

11. Mane ‘N Tail Shampoo, $18 (for shampoo and conditioner), Amazon

Also available for $6 at Target, and for $7 at Walgreens.

Excellent product “that’s great for conditioning dry and coarse hair types. Plus, it’s packed with protein—definitely goes a long way,” says Major.

12. L'Oreal Hair Expertise EverPure Repair and Defend Shampoo, $7, Target

“This moisture-rich shampoo deeply penetrates fine to coarse or even kinky coils,” Major says.

13. Neutrogena T/Sal Shampoo Scalp Build-Up Control, $6, Walmart

Also available for $6 at Target, and for $7 (usually $9) at CVS.

“This is great for stressed hair and/or a dry, irritated, itchy scalp. It’s truly a therapeutic shampoo designed for buildup control,” says Major.

14. Nexxus Oil Infinite Oil Infusing Rebalancing Shampoo, $9,Amazon

Also available for $10 at Target, and for $14 at Ulta.

“When I work with clients who have wavy or textured hair, I always recommend this shampoo. It helps keep your hair healthy and well nourished. On the days where you don’t wash your hair, gently exfoliate your scalp and run the natural sebum (scalp oil) thru the ends of your hair,” says Patrick Kyle, whose clients include Anika Noni Rose, Shannon Elizabeth and Rachel Brosnahan.

15. Herbal Essences Cucumber And Green Tea Shampoo, $5, Target

Also available for $5 at Jet, and for $6 at Bed Bath and Beyond.

"A signature blend of aloe, sea kelp and other essential antioxidants is designed to purify and protect your hair with every wash. You’ll notice the celebrity-like shine in your hair after the first pop of the cap and won’t be able to look back. The cucumber and green tea shampoo will give you a fresh, multilayer scent and a more free-flowing feeling to get through every day and every night." says Michael Boychuck, celebrity colorist whose clients include Jennifer Lopez, Gwen Stefani, Lady Gaga, Kendra Wilkinson, Paris and Nicky Hilton and Debbie Gibson.

This article was originally published on September 27, 2016 on Today.com.