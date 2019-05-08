Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

Aug. 17, 2016, 4:39 PM UTC / Updated May 8, 2019, 3:31 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Janell Hickman

At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.



Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue. READ MORE

When it comes to lip color, lipstick used to be the only option. That's not the case today! Now there are tons of options to choose from — from lip glosses to lip balms and lip stains, the list seems endless.

TODAY Style reached out to top celebrity makeup artist to find out their personal favorite lip products, all available at your local drugstore.

Read on to discover what they use and why they love it.

The best drugstore lip glosses

1. L'Oréal Paris Infallible Lip Pro Matte Gloss, $7 (usually $8), Amazon

“These go on matte (which is super trendy), but I also like their pigments, especially Shanghai Scarlet," said Julie Harris, whose clients include Idina Menzel, Alyssa Milano and Eva Mendes.

2. Wet n Wild Glassy Gloss Lip Gel, $5, Amazon

"This is the perfect high-impact shine gloss. It can be worn alone or on top of a lipstick — it gives the same effect as a MAC Lipglass. The best part is that I can go into any drugstore in the U.S. and know that I can find it on hand," said Lucky Smyler, whose clients include Viola Davis, Tia Mowry and Sunny Anderson.

3. L'Oreal Paris Colour Caresse Wet Shine Lip Stain, $5, Amazon

"It’s a gloss stain and the color is amazing. My favorite color of the moment is Coral Tattoo," said Molly R. Stern, whose clients include Reese Witherspoon, Cara Delevingne, Mary-Kate Olsen, Ashley Olsen and Kristen Wiig.

4. NYX Professional Makeup Butter Gloss, $4 (usually $5), Amazon

“I love this gloss in Sunday Mimosa. Plus, they have so many shades to play with. The texture is shiny and silky without feeling sticky," said Mai Quynh, whose clients include Chloe Grace Moretz, Daisy Ridley and Saoirse Ronan.

Makeup artist Joanna Simkin (whose clients include Vera Wang) also recommended the shade Creme Brûlée and Denika Bedrossian (whose clients include Hailey Baldwin, Miley Cyrus and Sarah Hyland) suggested Maple Blondie for a natural, sun-kissed look.

5. Revlon Super Lustrous Lip Gloss, $6, Amazon

"The gloss is infused with vitamin E, doesn’t have a sticky feel and applies evenly," said Mario Dedivanovic, whose clients include Kim Kardashian, Kate Bosworth, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Eva Longoria. "I love using a bit of the Solar Coral shade on the center of lips to add some peach to a nude lip.”

6. Burt's Bees 100% Natural Moisturizing Lip Shine, $6, Amazon

"I love the variety of colors in their line, plus it also tastes yummy and moisturizes your lips, too," said makeup artist Fabiola, whose clients include Sophia Bush and Hilary Swank.

7. L'Oréal Paris Colour Riche Extraordinaire Lip Gloss, $4 (usually $10), Amazon

"Nude Ballet is my favorite nude — it has a balance of peach and pink that looks good on everyone. The formula is moisturizing and full coverage, so it looks creamy and rich on the lip," said Beau Nelson, whose clients include Kristen Stewart, Nicole Richie, Alessandra Ambrosio and Christina Hendricks.

8. Flower Beauty HydraSilk Lip Butter, $11, Amazon

Editor's Note: Although our expert's favorite shade is no longer available, the Peach Petal shade is very similar.

"This is my all time favorite gloss especially in Flower Petal! It’s got the perfect glossy finish and it also keeps your lips hydrated,” said Debra Ferullo, whose clients include Drew Barrymore, Kate Hudson and Katherine McPhee.

9. L'Oréal Paris Infallible 8 HR Pro Gloss, $8, Amazon

"It's infused with argan oil, vitamin E and omega-3, which is ultra hydrating," makeup artist Mylah Morales said of this gloss. "There is a shade for everyone — like the universally flattering Petal — so pick one and have fun with it.

"The color payoff is incredible," makeup artist Michael Anthony echoed. "They are under $10 and have a perfect, cushion-y little applicator that gives you a really precise and controlled application. I love layering these over long-wearing lipsticks (in Sunset and Rebel Red) on my clients so I don't have to touch them up as frequently."

10. Maybelline Color Sensational Vivid Matte Liquid Lipstick, $8, Amazon

"These are high-voltage color in some really great, on-trend colors right now. These have a nice velvet-y feeling to them, even though they are matte. I like to mix Nude Thrill and Nude Flush on the back of my hand for a custom shade that lasts all day," said Anthony, whose clients include Katy Perry and Victoria Justice.

11. CoverGirl Outlast All-Day Lipcolor, $13, Amazon

"It’s two steps — first liquid color then the clear gloss for a perfect, mid-tone mauve-rose shade (shade 550). It’s a very sheer layer works like a charm. And if the gloss runs out, any lip balm or clear gloss looks great!” said Anthony.

12. ChapStick Total Hydration Tinted Moisturizer Lip Balm, $4, Walmart

“For the past few months, I’ve been doing more of a natural finish or matte lip. I’ve been using Coral Blush on clients and it is perfect for what’s on-trend right now," says Matin,whose clients include Claire Danes, Lena Dunham, Georgia May Jagger and Maggie Gyllenhaal.

A version of this article was originally published on Aug. 17, 2016.

For more beauty buys, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!