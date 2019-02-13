Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Feb. 13, 2019, 10:19 PM GMT / Source: TODAY

Here’s the good news: there’s no expiration date on the best women's underwear.

But, there will come a time when you’ll need to retire your favorite pair. If the fabric is eroding and getting thinner, if you notice small tears or holes, or if the elastic gives out, is no longer stretchy and begins to sag, it's time for that underwear to go.

To help underwear last longer, Carolyn Forte, who covers textiles at the Good Housekeeping Institute, said, “It’s a good idea to wash underwear separately, using the hottest water possible that’s safe for the fabric." Forte also suggested adding a bacteria-killing laundry sanitizer to the wash.

To make underwear shopping easier, we asked top fashion editors for their recommendations of the best underwear for women in 2019. These are their favorites:

1. Spanx Understatements Thong, $20, Amazon

“I love these undies. They’re so lightweight and comfortable, they basically become a second skin, preventing any embarrassing panty lines. The fabric is perforated, allowing it to breath, and contains a quick drying, moisture wicking technology. The edges are laser-cut — which guarantees the underwear stays in place in all the right places. Trust me, once you try these, you’ll never look back.” — Sarah Ball, market editor, People Magazine

2. Soma Vanishing Edge Microfiber with Lace Modern Brief, $19, Soma

"Visible panty lines make me cringe, but thongs aren’t exactly my go-to for an everyday undie. My solution: these miraculously undetectable, stay-put-no-matter-what panties. I’ve SoulCycled in them, chased my kids around every NYC park in them and even worn them during segments on the Today Show in my most form-fitting dresses! They feel like a second skin, they never budge and are truly invisible. I defy you to find a sleeker skivvy!" — Lori Bergamotto, style director, Good Housekeeping

3. Quo Active Thong, $24, Goop

"If you own a thong, you know the discomfort of a strip of fabric slipping where it doesn't belong, especially when exercising. I've tried all types of thongs that promise to stay put, but then — mid-vinyasa flow — they inch into where they’re not welcome. A quick surreptitious adjustment is simply impossible when the offending fabric is shrink-wrapped to sweaty skin under tight leggings. These thongs cost more than most workout classes, but this Gwyneth-approved style looks and feels invisible. They stay put during lunges, kickboxing, spin class, and rigorous runs. And the elastane-blend fabric is both water wicking and antimicrobial. So you can comfortably do errands after a workout.” — Polly Blitzer, beauty and fashion expert, founder of BeautyBlitz.com

4. Commando Cotton Thong, $26, Nordstrom

"Ever since multiple celebrity stylists started swearing by Commando's cotton seamless thongs, so did I. You can wear them under everything from jeans to a form-fitting, black-tie gown. They are insanely comfortable due to the lack of elastic, which also promises no VPL (visible panty lines)! I would suggest going out and buying every color immediately." — Lauren Eggertsen, fashion editor at Who What Wear

5. Cosabella Dolce Thong, $24, Zappos

"These are my go-to daily panties. So comfy I forget I’m wearing them, but they never sacrifice form for function thanks to the lace trim. In terms of a daily panty, it’s an elevated basic."— Sarah Conly, executive fashion market director, Cosmopolitan

6. Tommy John's Cool Cotton Boy Short, $24, Tommy John

“These are by far the most comfortable underwear I've ever owned. I wear them under everyday clothes, as pajama ‘shorts,’ and for everything in between! They feel great under clothes and look great as well.”—Olivia Muenter, senior fashion & beauty editor, Bustle

7. Chantelle Soft Stretch One Size Seamless Hipster, $20, Nordstrom

“This is my go-to style to wear under dresses. Not only are they comfy and chic, they give your bum and hips a smooth silhouette. I also love that they are invisible, even if I am wearing a thinner fabric. But, the best thing is that they never ride up, which is everything when you’ve got some curves.” — Erica Metzger, beauty and fashion director, Better Homes & Gardens

8. Gap Breathe Hipster, $9, Gap

“I'm all about comfort. In fact, if I could live in a t-shirt, I would — and these soft and comfy undies are the next best thing. They come in a variety of colors and sized from XS to XXL. As a mom of two, I'm also a big fan of the full coverage.” — Melissa Brown, freelance beauty & fashion editor, Family Circle

9. Miel Sisters Iris Hipster, $20, Amazon

“When I was pregnant, everyone told me to buy supportive underwear I wouldn't mind throwing away after a few months postpartum. I looked for cheap options but ended up settling on these undies, and I am so glad I did. Investing in a few full-coverage, well-made hipsters was worth every penny. The silky smooth material is super comfortable and the high-waisted cut offers much-needed reinforcement and never rolls down (not even when I was nine months pregnant). I usually write off hipster and boy short cuts because they cut into problem areas, but this flat-seam design never bunches up or digs in. They are my absolute favorites!” — Zoey Washington, fashion editor at Brit & Co

10. Calvin Klein Invisibles Hipsters, $6+, Amazon

"These nylon and elastane briefs have become my daily go-tos. They're laser-cut and have no seams, so they're as invisible as a thong, but much more comfortable. I received them at a press event and since then, they've become a wardrobe staple of mine. They come in various shades of nudes, grays, black and white — I have them in every color." — Natasha Wolff, Editor, Bergdorf Goodman

11. Commando Stretch Thong, $20, Net-A-Porter

"There’s no such thing as a visible panty line when you’re wearing this seamless thong. It’s soft, super comfortable and makes for the perfect everyday underwear." — Lauren Fisher, market editor, HarpersBAZAAR.com

12. Tommy John Women's Second Skin Brief, $24, Tommy John

“I love these undies because they never ride up, and I'm not adjusting all day! Super comfortable.” — Kristen Saladino, Executive Fashion Director, Hearst Women’s Lifestyle Group

13. Else Petunia High Waist Brief, $30, Net-a-Porter

"I'm obsessed with this company, Else Lingerie, whose founder Ela Onur grew up working in her family's lingerie business in Turkey. The simple lace pieces are well designed and constructed. I bought several pairs of the Petunia high-waisted briefs, inspired by vintage pin-up styles, at a recent pop-up shop in Los Angeles. They are super flattering, thanks to the stretch mesh panels and corded lace that create a slimming effect—so chic." — Rachel Marlowe, a Los Angeles-based style writer for Vogue, Hollywood Reporter and CNN Style

14. Chantelle Soft Seamless Full Brief, $15, Chantelle

"They are incredibly comfortable —like a second skin — and super soft!" — Brooke Ely Danielson, fashion & lifestyle director, Shape

15. Tommy John Women's Second Skin Cheeky, $22, Tommy John

"This line started as a menswear brand and quickly had a big celebrity following. When they launched women's, I was excited to try them out. I can honesty say they are the most comfortable, softest, seamless briefs I've worn and I love the modern color palette. They are great for every day and for working out. The company even has a "Best Pair You'll Ever Wear or It's Free" guarantee. Once you try them, you'll be hooked." — Dana Avidan Cohn, Executive Style Director, PopSugar