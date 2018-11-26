Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

By TODAY

After a week of turkey prep and family time over the Thanksgiving holiday, searching for Cyber Monday deals may be the last thing you’d like to do. That’s why we’ve done the hard part for you!

We’ve combed through the big sales from retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Nordstrom and more to find the best deals that TODAY editors actually use and love. So shop to it! These savings surely won’t last.

When we release our Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping guides, we make sure all prices are current. But, prices change frequently (hopefully they get lower!), so there’s a chance the prices are now different than what you see below. Shop all the best Cyber Monday 2018 deals here.

TECH AND GADGETS

Google Home, $79 (usually $129), Walmart

Every morning starts the same way. "Hey Google, what's the weather in New York today?" My Google Home has become my lifeline, letting me know the weather every morning, my favorite football team's score, how to pronounce crazy words and more. Plus, I also own the Google Home Mini (a TODAY editor favorite below!) and I've connected both to my Spotify account, allowing me to stream music throughout my apartment in surround sound. — Sarah Bracy Penn, Editorial Assistant

Google Home Mini, $25 (usually $49), Walmart

"Hey Google, turn off the lights in the bedroom," has got to be the one phrase I've repeated the most times in the past few months. The next most popular is probably "Hey Google, play 'Blacklist' on Netflix on the bedroom TV."

The tiny, inconspicuous gadget has become my weatherman, TV remote control and light switch within the past year. Now, I'm not sure I can live without it. — Aline Peres Martins, Commerce Editor

Amazon Echo, $69 (usually $100), Amazon

I bought the Amazon Echo on Prime Day this year, and I've never been happier with an impulse buy. Not only does it tell me the weather and the news every morning, it also can control my robot vacuum, meow at my cat and play music. — Danielle Wolf, Associate Guides Editor

Harry Potter 8-Movie Complete DVD Set, $43 (retails for $79), Amazon

In what’s possibly the most magical Black Friday deal of the year, you can now own the boxed set of all eight Harry Potter films for over 70 percent off. I might not watch these films every single day, but I do reach for them more than I care to admit.

Owning the collection means I don’t have to rely on network programming to enjoy my next Hogwarts-themed binge. The timeless appeal of Harry’s quest also guarantees that I pull these DVDs off the shelf year after year. I fully intend on settling in on a rainy day during my later years to watch Daniel Radcliffe and the gang fight Voldemort. So, for me, it’s worth the investment. — Courtney Gisriel, Commerce Editor

Everyone deserves to be transported to a magical British land every so often. I just moved a few months ago and one of my essentials was my trusty Harry Potter DVD set and an old PlayStation to play them. People joke about my affinity for DVDs and records, but when the streaming servers are down, I'll be watching the Quidditch World Cup and Tri-Wizard Tournament on repeat. Wingardium Leviosa, folks! — Peres Martins

HOME

Nespresso CitiZ & Milk Espresso Machine, $180 (usually $299), Amazon

My husband likes regular coffee. I like cappuccinos. We had a hard time finding a coffee machine that would work for both of us and fit in our tiny kitchen until we got the Nespresso CitiZ. The coffee and espresso are both excellent, and it’s so easy to use and clean, it’s saved us a lot of time – and the money we were spending at coffee shops. There’s an even better deal on the Nespresso Inissia, for just $60. — Lisa Tolin, Special Projects Editor

Instant Pot DUO80, $80 (usually $140), Amazon

I cannot tell you how much we use our Instant Pot. My husband got one last year and I was very skeptical at first. It cooks so efficiently, and I don't have to worry about a slow cooker sitting all day in my apartment. As soon as I get home, I put whatever I want in it, turn it on and let it work for 10-20 minutes. Then voila, dinner! We make green chili chicken tacos all the time, and they're amazing. — Jen Birkhofer, Director of E-Commerce

Philips Hue Lights + Echo Dot, $95 (normally $200), Amazon

Even though I like to think I'm a decent cook, when I host a dinner party, no one asks about the food. They ask about my lights. See, I have Philips Hue lights that I control either through an app on my phone or with my voice. For my Halloween party, I made the lights orange. For Friendsgiving, I switched the lights from a normal white hue to an orange/purple combo once folks were done eating. It's a fun party trick.

But also, I turn my lights off while laying in bed at night, and I turn them on while rolling out of bed in the morning — without touching a light switch. It's life-changing.

I use a Google Home mini to voice control mine. But, this kit comes with an Echo. It'll work just as well. — Peres Martins

BEAUTY AND STYLE

Philips Sonicare Diamond Clean Electric Toothbrush, $100 (usually $200), Amazon

I was formerly a $200 toothbrush hater. Then I tried the Philips Sonicare Diamond Clean. Now, consider me a convert. It connects to my phone, tells me which exact teeth I miss while brushing and actually forces me to brush for 2 minutes morning and night. Truly, my teeth have been transformed. — Peres Martins

BlankNYC Suede Moto Jacket, $126 (usually $188), Nordstrom

This is one of the most versatile and comfortable jackets I own. Plus, it's warm enough to wear out at night without having to sacrifice style. I have it in last season's gray color, but I'm already putting the "midnight toker" color in my cart. — Wolf

Moroccanoil Tourmaline Ceramic Hair Dryer, $96 (usually $200), Amazon

I've long been a fan of Moroccanoil hair products and a few years ago, Santa gifted me with this wonder of a hairdryer. I have very thick, curly hair, and this salon-grade dryer gets the job done in a snap. It gets very hot, which is the most important thing my hair needs when I am going for a smooth, sleek look. — Penn

Dagne Dover 365 Large Landon Neoprene Carryall Duffel Bag, $148 (usually $185), Nordstrom

I've had this bag since last Christmas and carry it every single day to the gym and to work. It easily fits my sneakers, makeup, hairbrush and straightener with extra pockets for my wallet and phone. I love that it looks really sleek and not like a gym bag — the neoprene material stands up to a lot of wear and tear. — Birkhofer

Peter Thomas Roth Mask Frenzy, $75 ($254 value), Dermstore

After a long day of work, sometimes there's nothing better than coming home and putting on a face mask. I'm a big fan of Peter Thomas Roth, and this set includes a few of the line's greatest hits. The Irish Moor Mud mask is great if your skin needs a good detox, and the Pumpkin Enzyme mask exfoliates and sloughs off dead skin in a snap. — Penn

Eberjay Short-Sleeved Pajama Set, $71 (usually $102), Saks Fifth Avenue

I received these as a gift from my sister-in-law last year and I haven't stopped talking about them since. They are made of the softest jersey material I've ever felt and the contrasting piping gives the set a preppy vibe that I happen to love. They're seriously so soft that I ended up buying myself the matching eye mask. Falling asleep in these at night is truly a treat. — Gisriel

Gorjana Waverly Hoop Earrings, $42 (usually $60), Shopbop

These Gorjana hoop earrings are my favorites for everyday wear. Although I love a statement earring, my earlobes are very sensitive. These are super lightweight and make a subtle but stylish statement. Plus, did you know you can connect your Amazon Prime account to your Shopbop login and snag free two-day shipping? You're welcome. — Penn

