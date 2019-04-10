Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

June 21, 2016, 7:40 PM GMT / Updated April 10, 2019, 3:23 PM GMT

It's rosé season, in just about every sense. You can sip it ... or you can rub a derivative of it on your face and legs.

In this case, we're talking about rose-infused beauty products for your hair, face and body. Not only do they smell lovely, but they can help you feel like you're in bloom for spring and summer.

"Rose oil has been shown to have some anti-inflammatory properties, although the exact concentration needed for such an effect is not well known or studied. Therefore, it’s possible that oil-infused skin care products may have some anti-inflammatory properties," said dermatologist Dr. Gary Goldenberg. "If not, the natural scent of roses can certainly amplify the experience of using a nice skin care product,"

There's a reason the plant is so popular right now.

"Anecdotally, it has properties that can help in treating acne and eczema. It can sooth irritated skin and help cleanse the skin," said Dr. Nava Greenfield of Schweiger Dermatology Group. "If you are having a skin issue I would recommend speaking with your physician about the best course of treatment. But if you have normal skin and want an added boost of nice scent with calming properties, rose-infused products may do very well for you," she said.

We couldn't agree more. So, we found some unique botanical beauty for you.

1. The Body Shop British Rose Body Yogurt, $16, Amazon

This product is gel-based, meaning it's not remotely sticky. And, it's 100% vegan.

2. Korres Wild Rose Vitamin C Brightening 24H Moisturizer, $39, Sephora

We love this brand because of its high-quality ingredients, and this cream in particular is gentle and just feels luxurious.

3. Garnier SkinActive 3-in-1 Face Moisturizer with Rose Water, $8 (usually $10), Amazon

This rosy product is on the thicker side, so it's best for people with dry skin.

4. Dr. Hauschka Skin Care Rose Day Cream Light, $21, Amazon

This lightweight formula will give your face a subtle, attractive sheen for the day.

5. Herbivore Botanicals All Natural Rose Hibiscus Hydrating Face Mist, $16, Amazon

This revitalizing, refreshing spray is really coming up roses.

6. Christian Dior Miss Dior Absolutely Blooming Women's Eau de Parfum Spray, $76 (usually $94), Amazon

If you've ever wanted to smell like roses ... well ... you can! This perfume is the ideal bright, light, flowery scent for summer.

7. Apothecare Essentials The Booster Shampoo, Conditioner and Hair Mask, $23 (usually $25), Amazon

With a lightweight, volumizing formula, the price is right, and your hair will thank you.

8. Weleda Renewing Night Cream, $23, Amazon

This brand is a celebrity favorite (Victoria Beckham is a fan) and for good reason: This cream leaves your skin so, so, so soft.

9. Rosebud Salve, $6, Amazon

This celebrity standby leaves your lips supple and smooth. Plus, it's easy on the wallet

10. Sisley Botanical Floral Toning Lotion, $70 (usually $98), Amazon

Yes, this is a splurge, but it will help skin feel like velvet with a subtle, rosy scent.

11. Tammy Fender Bulgarian Rose Water, $65, Amazon

Your skin will soak up this amazingly rejuvenating yet gentle concoction from the holistic skincare line.

12. Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb Rose Twist Layering Oil, $69, Sephora

This concentrated perfumed oil is beguiling yet subtle, and can easily be layered.

