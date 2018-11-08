Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

/ Source: TODAY By Courtney Gisriel

Every week, Kathie Lee and Hoda share some of their favorite things with viewers, but we can never get enough.

That's why we're thrilled to share a list of 13 products they're loving this holiday season. From the one hair product Hoda swears by to cuddly cashmere you might actually afford, we want them all!

Hair, Skin and Makeup Products

It Cosmetics Miracle Water, $38, Sephora

This 3-in-1 facial cleanser is supposed to act as an anti-aging treatment while brightening and hydrating skin.

Chi Escape Cordless Styling Iron, $99, Ulta

Also available at Amazon.

When it comes to taming the anchors' manes in the morning, the TODAY hair team uses this cordless styling iron on the go. It's small enough to fit in a purse!

Color Wow Color Security Shampoo, $9, Amazon

Also available at Dermstore.

This sulfate-free shampoo is lightweight, so you don't have to to worry about it cramping your style when it comes to shiny, voluminous hair.

It Cosmetics Your Skin But Better Perfecting Powder, $35, Ulta

This product smooths uneven skin tones while adding a layer of SPF 50 protection. Sounds like a win-win to us!

Color Wow Dream Coat, $28, Dermstore

Also available at Amazon.

Hoda swears by this one hair product! We've written about it before, because it's essential for getting the ultra-shiny "glass hair" trend that's so popular right now. It also acts like a raincoat to prevent hair from frizzing in humid weather.

It Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Eyelift in a Tube, $29, Ulta

The makeup artist tasked with beautifying Kathie Lee and Hoda uses this product as a fool-proof concealer and brightener to mask imperfections and help skin glow.

Clothing and Accessories

Cashmere Gloves, $65, White and Warren

These neutral-toned gloves are made from soft cashmere that should last for years. They're one-size-fits-most, making for a great gift option!

Faux Pearl Hoop Earrings, $65, Jennifer Miller

The removable pearl makes this earring set a versatile option for anyone who wants to transform from classic hoops to fun pink pearls in an instant.

Dip-Dyed Canvas Tote, $7, Minted

Minted is known for products you can personalize, and this canvas tote is no exception. You can also find a range of holiday cards and thoughtful gifts.

Tassel Pouch with Quote, $38, Jennifer Miller

With clever quotes to make you laugh, these pouches make a great gift for the friend who's always on-the-go.

Cashmere Plush Ribbed Beanie, $130, White and Warren

This unisex beanie can be worn slouchy or cuffed for a snug fit. It also comes in a wide range of colors to match any winter coat.

Triple Strand Bracelet, $650, Jennifer Miller

This mixed-metal bracelet is one of Hoda's favorites. Gold, rose gold and silver strands intertwine to create a stylish stacked bangle.

Pink Triple Drop Earrings, $65, Jennifer Miller

Throw on these bright baubles for a pop of color!

