Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

/ Source: TODAY By Bobbie Thomas and Kristen Torres

If you spent Black Friday weekend loading up on goods for yourself (who didn't take advantage of at least one sale?) here's your chance to give back this season!

Ring in Giving Tuesday with some sweet deals that give back. It's a win-win: You get a great product and also help companies donate money to worthy causes.

TODAY Style Contributor Bobbie Thomas stopped by with 13 gifts you'll feel good about buying this holiday season.

1. L'Occitane Advent Calendar, $59, Amazon

TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY does have affiliate relationships. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

The L'Occitane calendar is just as indulgent as it is worthy. The luxe skin care line is helping fight childhood blindness with UNICEF this year. For every calendar sold, they'll donate Vitamin A supplements to children in the fight against preventable childhood blindness.

2. Kiehl's Smooth Skin Delights Trio, $35, Nordstrom

This limited-edition set boasts grapefruit and lavender scented lotions. The best part? Each set provides 282 meals with 100 percent of profits benefiting Feeding America ($1 equals roughly ten meals).

3. Bombas Socks, $18, Bombas

For every pair of socks they sell, Bombas will donate a pair to shelters across the country. They start at just $8 per pair, but we like these merino wool ones for $18, too.

4. Sephora Stands Fearless Lipstick, $13, Sephora

Stock up on some holiday lippies with this Sephora favorite. You'll feel good knowing the beauty magnate is donating $10 of every lipstick to Sephora Stands, the brand's organization to supports women's empowerment.

5. State Lorimer Backpack, $90,Shopbop

Led by a husband and wife duo, the brand started as a way to make sure every child had a backpack and supplies to excel in school. For every State bag purchased, the company donates a fully stocked backpack to a child in an at-risk U.S. neighborhood.

6. Lush Charity Pot, $8, Lush

A proclaimed "skin softner," Lush's new charity pot boasts scents of rosewood and cocoa butter. All the proceeds will go to grassroots organizations working toward environmental conservation.

7. Fenty Beauty Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter CLF Edition, $34, Fenty Beauty

Rihanna's best-selling highlighter has arrived in a new, limited-edition platinum shade for the season. One hundred percent of the proceeds from every purchase will go toward the Clara Lionel Foundation, the artist's own non-profit — which helps education, health and emergency response programs across the globe.

8. Personalized Happy Holidays Candle, $36, The Little Market

These candles are made by entrepreneurs in Massachusetts who have recently re-settled after living in refugee camps. You can personalize the candle's label and choose from more than 40 scents, like chardonnay and pie crust.

9. Cuddle + Kind Doll, $50, Cuddle + Kind

Handmade by women in Peru, these dolls come in two sizes. Plus, each doll sold provides 10 meals to a hungry child via United Nations World Food Program and the Children's Hunger Fund.

10. Cityzens by Azin, $55 and up, Cityzens

Boutique designer Azin Valy turns aerial views of cites across the world and transforms them into scarfs and bags, among other pieces. Valy's brand donates to charity year-round, but will be donating even more profits through additional items on Tuesday.

11. Love Your Melon Beanie, $50 and up, Love Your Melon

This brand fights to make sure every child fighting cancer in the U.S. has their own knit beanie. They also donate half of all their profits to charities working toward eliminating pediatric cancer.

12. Classic Key Necklace, $42, The Giving Keys

Whether you choose a necklace, bracelet or keychain, each product purchased generates work for people transitioning out of homelessness.

13. LottoLove Cards, $20, LottoLove

Now you can indulge in that guilty scratch-off pleasure while benefiting social causes! The charitable prize is hidden until the recipient plays the game. Each win donates to those in need of clean water, solar light and nutritious meals.

Finding the perfect present can be a challenge, but Shop TODAY's up to the task. No matter who you're looking for, we've got gift guides for everyone on your list, including:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!