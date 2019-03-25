Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

March 25, 2019, 2:03 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Kristin Granero

At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.



Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue. READ MORE

It’s that time again — the time when Ulta makes all of our dreams come true with their biggest beauty event of the year. That's right, Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty is back!

From Philosophy's beloved face moisturizer to Kate Somerville’s wrinkle-busting serum (essentially Botox in a bottle), the store is offering 50 percent off some of the most coveted products on the market. With new deals starting every day, it's the kind of sale you'll want to keep an eye on all week long.

We've created the ultimate calendar for beauty junkies to follow as the sale continues. Read on for our top picks from each day of the three-week online and in-store event.

TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to highlight sales and deals on items that we think you’ll enjoy – and at prices we think you’ll like! Today is not being paid to highlight these sales and deals, but just so you know, TODAY does have affiliate relationships. So, while every sale and deal product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

March 25

Bare Minerals Lipstick, $10 (originally $20), Ulta

Stock up on lipsticks from BareMinerals for only $10 each. They’re available in shiny and creamy finishes and a wide range of hues — from barely-there nudes to deep burgundies.

March 26

Kate Somerville Wrinkle Warrior 2-in-1 Plumping Moisturizer + Serum, $47 (originally $95), Ulta

Customers are blown away by this magic potion from Kate Somerville, which doubles as a moisturizer and wrinkle-fighting serum. It promises to show results within four weeks — sometimes even earlier.

March 27

Nudestix Cream Lip and Cheek Pencil, $13 (originally $26), Ulta

This no-fuss lip and cheek pencil from Nudestix comes complete with a sharpener in an easy tin for carrying on-the-go. We’re currently loving the Mystic shade for a winter-to-spring transition.

March 28

Philosophy Renewed Hope in a Jar, $19 (originally $39), Ulta

This moisturizer from Philosophy has developed a cult following for its ability to eliminate the appearance of lines and pores. While incredibly moisturizing, it’s also light so you won’t feel weighed down with wear.

March 29

Tarte Tartelette Toasted Eyeshadow Palette, $19 (originally $39), Ulta

It’s as if we hand-picked the rich blend of warm golden and burgundy hues in this palette from Tarte ourselves! The formula is also super blendable so you can mix and layer to create depth.

March 30

Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner, $11 (originally $22), Ulta

This Stila eyeliner has become a fan favorite for its ability to withstand pretty much anything. Plus, it glides on smoothly so you don’t need to worry about missing spots or too much pulling to get it right.

March 31

Origins AM & PM Essentials, $25 (originally $29), Ulta

This kit from Origins features the brand’s Checks & Balances Frothy Face Wash, GinZing Energy-Boosting Gel Moisturizer, GinZing Refreshing Eye Cream and High-Potency Night-A-Mins Resurfacing Cream all-in-one travel-friendly pouch.

April 1

Laura Geller Spackle Primer, $16 (originally $32), Ulta

Create a flawless canvas for your foundation with this makeup primer from Laura Geller. There are various finishes depending on your personal needs.

April 2

First Aid Beauty Radiance Pads, $16 (originally $32), Ulta

Like a facial in a tub, these pads from First Aid Beauty contain cucumber, Indian gooseberry, lemon peel and licorice to help tone and brighten skin. They’re also super travel-friendly!

April 3

Cover FX Perfect Setting Powder, $17 (originally $35), Ulta

Especially great for those who are prone to oily skin, this powder from Cover FX offers a translucent finish. Use it on your full face or to control troublesome spots like the T-zone.

April 4

Exuviance Age Reverse Eye Contour, $39 (originally $79), Ulta

This eye contour cream from Exuviance has a patented formula for alleviating the appearance of crow’s feet and helping to fortify and cushion skin. Reviewers also say it helps with puffiness.

April 5

Too Faced Bronzer, $15 (originally $30), Ulta

Fake it until you make it with this bronzer from Too Faced. It comes in five different shades for customizing your "just back from vacation" glow.

April 6

Dermalogica Dynamic Skin Recovery Broad Spectrum SPF 50, $36 (originally $73), Ulta

This moisturizer from Dermalogica stimulates collagen synthesis to help skin fight against free radicals and maintain a youthful ambiance. It also contains SPF 50 for fighting off harmful rays.

For more beauty favorites, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!