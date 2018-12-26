Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

/ Updated / Source: Today.com By Colleen Sullivan

Ahhh, there’s nothing better than sliding your feet into a pair of cozy slippers after a long day in heels. And with today’s options, you can combine comfort with style, making the once dowdy slipper a thing of the past.

Here, top fashion editors share their favorite finds.

The best slippers for women

1. Minnetonka Women's Cally Slipper Moccasin, $40-$51, Amazon

Also available for $40 at Zappos , and in other colors at Amazon and Nordstrom.

“Hello, statement slippers! I love that these moccasins are in a cheerful red, great for the holiday season. And on a long, gray winter day when I’m just hanging at home, they’re like an instant pick-me-up." —Jacqueline Gifford, travel director, Travel + Leisure

2. L.L. Bean Women's Wicked Good Slippers, $89, L.L. Bean

“These slippers are literally like clouds sent down from heaven. You slip your feet right in and they are the coziest, warmest and cutest slippers I have ever owned. There’s nothing quite like shearling for late fall and winter." —Jessica King, senior fashion and market editor at Martha Stewart Living & Martha Stewart Weddings

3. Minnetonka Women's Kilty Suede Moccasin, $13+, Amazon

Also available for $45 at Nordstrom.

“I am more of a barefoot gal around my apartment but when I do laundry in the basement, throw out garbage or grab the mail, I slip on my moccasins. They’re comfy and light — so perfect for all seasons and the rubber sole makes it so I don’t slip and less of a big deal if I ever have to go outside. I’ve owned a pair of these most of my life so love the nostalgia factor as well. Plus, they’re completely neutral so they match whatever I am lounging in." —Gabrielle Porcaro, senior fashion and market editor at Women’s Health

4. UGG Women's Coquette Chestnut Slipper, $80-120, Amazon

Also available at Macy's.

“I have high arches, so I can’t pad around my apartment’s hardwood floors very long before my feet get achy and tired. Yet I can stand four to five hours in my kitchen on a Sunday cooking and my feet never complain when I’m in these comfy slippers. They’re like an indoor/outdoor shoe with a thick, heavy sole so they’re durable and supportive at the same time. I’m on my third pair — the shearling eventually wears thin — but I still think they’re worth every penny." —Erica Metzger, beauty and fashion director at Better Homes & Gardens

5. Minnetonka 'Alpine' Genuine Shearling Moccasin Slipper, $56, Nordstrom

Also available at Amazon.

“When it comes to slippers, I don’t chase trends. I prefer a classic shoe, like these slippers that have a rubber sole in the event you need to make a quick dash to the corner store!” —Aya Kanai, chief fashion director, Hearst Women’s Fashion Group

6. White + Warren Women's Cashmere Slide Slippers, $145, Amazon

Also available at Shopbop.

“I absolutely hate being cold; it’s one of my biggest pet peeves. So when it comes to slippers, I like to splurge a little — the good news is you don’t have to do so often because cashmere tends to last a long time. There’s something special about this fabric next to your feet — it just feels so luxe not to mention it's extremely warm!” —Sarah Ball, fashion market editor at People

7. Ozlana Fruit Slidder Slipper, $67 (normally $95), Asos

“I love the look of these furry slides, plus they’re cozy without being too hot. I also like that they have a rubber sole, so they’re a little more sturdy. These would look good with just about anything." —Dana Avidan Cohn, executive style director at PopSugar

8. EMU Australia Mayberry Sheepskin Slipper, $49-$60, Amazon

“I'm in love with these super comfy slippers! There’s no need to limit these cuties to lounging around the house; they're warm enough to be worn out and about." —Joiee Thorpe, fashion editor at Essence

9. J. Crew Factory Glitter Shearling Slippers, $25 (normally $50), J. Crew Factory

Editor's note: the exact recommended slipper has been discontinued since original publication, but this one is almost the same.

"I love these moccasin slippers because they’re fleece-lined, metallic (!) and have a thick sole — I can wear them walking my daughter to school and they won’t embarrass her!" —Kristen Saladino, fashion director at Good Housekeeping

This article was originally published on Nov. 13, 2017.