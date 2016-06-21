Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

It's rosé season, in just about every sense. You can sip it ... or you can rub a derivative of it on your face and legs.

In this case, we're talking about rose-infused beauty products for your hair, face and body. Not only do they smell lovely, but they can help you feel like you're in bloom for spring and summer.

"Rose oil has been shown to have some anti-inflammatory properties, although the exact concentration needed for such an effect is not well known or studied. Therefore, it’s possible that oil-infused skin care products may have some anti-inflammatory properties," said board-certified dermatologist Dr. Gary Goldenberg. "If not, the natural scent of roses can certainly amplify the experience of using a nice skin care product,"

There's a reason the plant is so popular right now.

"Anecdotally, it has properties that can help in treating acne and eczema. It can sooth irritated skin and help cleanse the skin," said dermatologist Dr. Nava Greenfield of Schweiger Dermatology Group. "If you are having a skin issue I would recommend speaking with your physician about the best course of treatment. But if you have normal skin and want an added boost of nice scent with calming properties, rose-infused products may do very well for you," she said.

We couldn't agree more. So, we found some unique botanical beauty for you.

1. Body Shop rose body yogurt, $15, Amazon

This product is gel-based, meaning it's not remotely sticky. And, it's 100 percent vegan.

2. Korres wild rose moisturizing and brightening cream, $39, Amazon

We love this brand because of its high-quality ingredients, and this cream in particular is gentle and just feels luxurious.

3. Garnier SkinActive 3-in-1 moisturizer with rose water, $10, Amazon

This rosy product is on the thicker side, so it's best for people with dry skin.

4. Dr. Hauschka rose day light cream, $26 (usually $43), Amazon

This lightweight formula will give your face a subtle, attractive sheen for the day.

5. Herbivore Botanicals rose hibiscus hydrating face mist, $21, Amazon

This revitalizing, refreshing spray is really coming up roses.

6. Miss Dior Absolutely Blooming eau de parfum, $75, Nordstrom

If you've ever wanted to smell like roses ... well ... you can! This perfume is the ideal bright, light, flowery scent for summer.

7. ApotheCARE shampoo with rosehip oil, $11, Amazon

With a lightweight, volumizing formula, the price is right, and your hair will thank you.

8. Weleda wild rose night cream, $24, Amazon

This brand is a celebrity favorite (Victoria Beckham is a fan) and for good reason: this cream leaves your skin so, so, so soft.

9. FIG+YARROW rose face mask, $23, Amazon

This rose clay mask is made to deep clean pores.

10. Rosebud salve, $7, Amazon

This celebrity standby leaves your lips supple and smooth. Plus, it's easy on the wallet

11. Sisley botanical floral toning lotion, $103, Nordstrom

Yes, this is a splurge, but it will help skin feel like velvet with a subtle, rosy scent.

