March 20, 2018, 8:21 PM GMT / Updated April 10, 2019, 8:37 PM GMT

As you're busy with egg hunts and bunny photos, don't forget about matching Easter outfits. They're an opportunity for some serious family cuteness this spring.

Options for mommy-and-me dresses abound. So, we've rounded up a few of our favorite springtime mother-daughter looks, from bright floral dresses to embroidered chambray.

Twinning isn't just for moms and their girls, though. Fathers and sons can get in on the matching action, too, with options like ties and T-shirts.

With spring right around the bend, here's a look at some other seasonal trends.

1. Lily Pulitzer Ruffle Dress for Mommy and Daughter

Calling all Lilly Pulitzer lovers! This colorful, ruffle-sleeved dress in fun prints features an eye-catching design and a built-in ultraviolet protection factor.

Perfect for an an egg hunt in the park, these affordable sundresses are available in all sizes from newborn to adult.

Available in children's and adult sizes, these matching family outfits get fathers and sons in on the fun and make for some cute family photos.

Whether celebrating at a sunrise church service on the beach or a family picnic outdoors, any mom and daughter will look ready for spring in these matching daisy sundresses.

Match your dyed Easter eggs with these flowing, pastel green mommy-and-me dresses from Popreal.

If you love watching your little one embrace her inner princess, why not join in and dress in matching pink tutus? This outfit is available in baby, toddler and adult sizes on Amazon.

From toddler-sized chambray shirts to embroidered chambray dresses for mom, this family line by Hanna Anderson offers multiple options for coordinated cuteness.

If your family prefers to keep things casual, consider these cute matching bunny T-shirts available on Amazon. They're perfect for matching with a little boy or girl (or both).

These matching mother and daughter dresses from Old Navy feature a fun floral print that's perfect for spring.

These adorable pink cardigans make it easy for mom to match her little one any day. Wear them casually over jeans or layer them with summer dresses on a cool night.