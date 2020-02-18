You have hours left to save up to 86% on Jill's beauty Steals & Deals!

These styles turned heads on the Brit Awards red carpet.
These styles turned heads on the Brit Awards red carpet.

/ Source: TODAY
By Chrissy Callahan

Several of the music industry's hottest stars descended upon London Tuesday night for the Brit Awards, and they certainly rocked the red carpet in style! From a food-inspired gown and sleek menswear styles to sexy LBds, these are the 10 looks we'll be talking about for days.

Lizzo

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Only Lizzo could make a chocolate bar gown look this sweet. The singer showed off her playful side in a quirky brown dress that looked like it was straight out of the candy aisle. She even accessorized with a matching chocolate clutch.

Billie Eilish

Ian West / Getty Images

Billie Eilish continued her love affair with logos in a camel-colored Burberry jacket, long sweater and matching cropped pants. She also sported a pretty unique visor and long nails covered in the brand's signature plaid.

Hailee Steinfeld

Ian West / Getty Images

Hailee Steinfeld’s sense of style is really blooming — both literally and figuratively. For her walk down the Brit Awards red carpet, the actress opted for this striking blue, floral gown with interesting keyholes and a high collar.

Harry Styles

Joe Maher / Getty Images

Harry Styles looked rather stylish in a brown suit, purple pullover and an unexpected pearl necklace. The "Adore You" singer paired the fashion-forward menswear look with Mary Janes and wore his hair in a spiky style.

Charli XCX

Ian West / Getty Images

Charlie XCX rocked the red carpet in this sassy LBD with a playful, ruffled tulle skirt and a plunging neckline. She added an extra dose of attitude in the form of a silver choker.

Ellie Goulding

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Cutouts and color, oh my! The British singer showed some skin in this lacy gown with well-positioned cutouts, and topped off the risqué look with chunky black heels and a perky ponytail.

Niall Horan

Ian West / Getty Images

Velvet really suits you, Niall! The singer stepped out in a deep blue suit, black patent leather shoes and a light blue blouse that revealed just the right amount of chest.

Melanie C

Ian West / Getty Images

The Spice Girls alumna showed off her toned arms in a V-neck black dress with a cinched waist and a high slit. She finished the sexy style with strappy black sandals, glowing makeup and a sleek updo.

Adwoa Aboah

Joe Maher / Getty Images

Adwoa Aboah, an English model, added a touch of elegance to the Brit Awards red carpet in this sleek satin gown, matching sandals and a flirty feathered black bag.

Sir Rod Stewart

Dave Benett/Getty Images

Only a true music legend could make this military-inspired style look so modern. Rod Stewart looked cool in a black blazer with plenty of gold detailing, slacks and statement loafers.

Chrissy Callahan