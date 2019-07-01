At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue. Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

Summer might be the most fun season — but it's also the hottest. It can be hard to stay cool on the beach or while having fun outside with friends, but our first edition of "Monthly Must-Haves" is here with some solutions.

Chassie Post, Yahoo Lifestyle contributing editor, walked us through her favorite picks to stay cool even on the hottest summer days.

1. Lily's Home Ice Cube Trays for Water Bottles, $8, Amazon

Finally, there's a way to make ice cubes that fit in your water bottle. Each tray in the set can make 10 stick-shaped cubes at a time, and they fit into most water bottles.

2. Max Cooling Towel, $15, Amazon

These towels are beloved by athletes like Serena Williams, Dwayne Wade, and Drew Brees, and it's not hard to see why. The knit fabric makes a cool-to-the-touch surface, and when activated with water, it cools to 30 degrees below the average body temperature in under 30 seconds — and stays cool for up to two hours. Soft and comfortable, it's reusable and machine washable, so you'll stay cool all summer long.

3. Yummie Cooling Shapewear, $39, Yummie

With cooling effects, this shapewear won't cause you any extra sweat this summer. With cutting-edge technology that pulls heat away from the body, it'll keep you cool and make any style extra flattering.

4. Zoku Slush and Shake Maker, $23, Amazon

This futuristic device will turn any soda, juice, or alcoholic drink into a delicious slushy right in front of you. Easy to operate, you'll soon be turning anything you want into a sweet, frozen dessert.

5. Pet Self Cooling Gel Pad Cooling Mat, $28, Walmart

This revolutionary cushion works without refrigeration, water, or electricity to keep your pet cool all summer long. With cooling gels that activate as pressure is applied, the mat can get to 42 degrees cooler than its environment, keeping your dog safe and comfortable.

6. Solar Powered Fan Hats, $25+, Kool Breeze Solar Hats

There's no need for handheld fans this summer — instead, try this fun hat! With wide brims that offer 50+ UPF protection and fun scarves for decoration, there's plenty of styles to choose from. To make it even better, there's no need for batteries. The fans are 100% solar-powered, meaning that the only thing they need to work is the summer sun.

7. Mack Weldon Collections, $18+, Mack Weldon

This men's clothing brand has three collections to keep you cool this summer. The Dryknit collection is designed with moisture-wicking technology that keeps your body up to two degrees cooler on summer days. The Airknitx Collection uses anti-odor technology and moisture wicking fabrics to keep you dry and fresh all summer long, and ranges from shirts to underwear and socks. The Silver Collection is naturally anti-odor, and helps keep you fresh even on the hottest of days.

8. The Freezing Mask, $6, Sephora

This blue hydrogel face mask provides a cooling and toning effect. The hydrogel, eucalyptus, and menthol work together to invigorate, plump, and hydrate the skin in just 10 minutes, and it's easy to apply and use for a cooling effect on even the hottest days.

9. Ice Cream with Hidden Veggies, $10 each or $35 for 5 pints, Peekaboo Ice Cream

This indulgent ice cream slips vegetables into every bite, so you'll get nutrition and flavor. There's several different flavors, including chocolate with cauliflower, strawberry with carrot, mint with spinach, vanilla with zucchini, and cotton candy with beets. With vegetables that your little ones won't be able to taste or see, you'll be the only one who really knows what's there!

10. Pool Party in a Box, $100+, Minnidip

This customizable party pack makes any space summer-ready in minutes. Mix and match from their various collections to fill it with your favorite options. With fanciful inflatable pools, mini coolers, inflatable floats and beach balls, and lots of fun accessories, you're sure to have an Instagram-ready party instantly.

