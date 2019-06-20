TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to highlight sales and deals on items that we think you’ll enjoy — and at prices we think you’ll like! TODAY is not being paid to highlight these sales and deals, but just so you know, TODAY does have affiliate relationships. So, while every sale and deal product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

Summer is calling — and so is your closet. With a new season come new styles, and it's hard to fight the urge to update your wardrobe.

Luckily for wallets everywhere, J.Crew just unveiled its annual End-of-Season sale and with 40 percent off all sale items, you're sure to save big, no matter how big of a shopping spree you go on. But move quickly — some styles and sizes are going fast!

Check out some of our favorites from the sale!

Inspired by a classic button-up silhouette, this lightweight, belted shirtdress is the an essential every woman should own. It comes in five different striped patterns, so you might just want to get one of each.

This sweet midi dress feels crisp and cool, no matter how humid the weather gets. With a simple, throw-on-and-go style, it's an easy way to feel dressy on a hot day.

Sometimes just updating your favorite basics can give your outfits a boost. We love this soft, polished blouse. It's insanely flattering, perfect for day or night, and matches everything.

4. Slim Perfect T-Shirt, $11 (originally $33), J.Crew

This classic, black and white striped T-shirt is a perfect addition to any closet. With stellar reviews, it's a buy you won't regret.

5. Lace Sleeve T-Shirt, $18 (originally $50), J.Crew

This lightweight tee is perfect for dressing up a casual look. With eyelet sleeves and a slight crop, it's a fun, funky fit and comes in a variety of eye-catching colors.

6. Mock Neck Tank Top, $9 (originally $50), J.Crew

This cool, mock neck top pairs well with everything. As a bonus, it's even made from eco-friendly materials and is practically a steal at this sale price.

This comfortable sweatshirt has a fashionable twist with its eyelet-patterned hem. We love the delicate details and it comes in several different colors, so you're sure to find a style that suits you.

Perfect for nights camping or cool days on the beach, this cozy sweatshirt uses cute details like a flattering wide neck and small pocket to bring your comfortable look to the next level.

9. Halter Wrap One-Piece Swimsuit, $46 (originally $110), J.Crew

Of course, no summer is complete without a swimsuit — and we love this bright red one-piece! With a tied halter neck and cute bow details, it's functional and fashionable.

10. Stacked Mid-Heel Pumps in Suede, $50 (originally $168), J.Crew

The sale isn't limited to clothes — there are also plenty of jewelry, purses, and shoes available at a huge discount. These stack-heel pumps are a real standout, with a mid-level heel and stylish suede finish.

