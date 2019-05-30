Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

May 30, 2019, 6:30 PM UTC By Kayla Boyd

Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue. READ MORE

When it comes to summer fashion, there are a lot of things us curvy women are have to consider when shopping for new clothes.

For instance, shorts that are too short will ride up in the middle and a miniskirt that's too tight may ride up the back. Then, there are also the issues of chub rub and underboob sweat to consider. Of course the most important factors are feeling confident and comfortable.

That's why jumpsuits are one of my favorite things to wear during the summer. They're versatile enough to layer over a T-shirt and wear all year long, but when it comes to warmer days, there are plenty of options with lightweight fabric or a cropped pant.

However, a properly fitting jumpsuit can sometimes be difficult to find. I am 5'3 and wear a size 16-18, so I understand that proportions can be tricky. That's why I reached out to plus-size influencers for their recommendations. Here are some of the best plus-size jumpsuit trends for you to give a try!

Plaid Plus Size Jumpsuits

Courtesy of Kayla Boyd

Plus Size Plaid Culotte Jumpsuit, $14 (usually $25), Forever 21

My current favorite jumpsuit was purchased on sale at Forever 21. It's comfortable, flattering and very affordable. I layered mine with a long-sleeved shirt underneath, but as it gets warmer, it would also look cute over a T-shirt or simply on its own.

Since quantities are low in the above style, here is a very similar striped jumpsuit that's also on sale.

Plus Pocket Side Plaid Jumpsuit, $19, Shein

Another cute plaid jumpsuit (that also happens to be very inexpensive) is this short-sleeved one from Shein. It's looks very comfortable and can easily be paired with your favorite shoes and accessories.

White Plus Size Jumpsuits

This white floral jumpsuit is the same style as the one blogger Dawn Ellerbe is shown wearing above. "The best thing about this jumpsuit is the fit," she said. "As a larger and taller woman it's hard to find jumpsuits where the crotch is not too short. This one fits great in the body and in the inseam. The style is timeless and as long as I don't spill any red wine on it, I will wear it for years to come."

Plus Plunge Wide Leg Jumpsuit, $22 (usually $44), Boohoo

For a plain white option, check out this sophisticated jumpsuit from Boohoo. It has a plunging neckline — perfect for a night out. It's also available in other color options.

Neon Plus Size Jumpsuits

Courtesy of Sarah Chiwaya

Priscilla Ono x ELOQUII Utility Jumpsuit, $130, Eloquii

"I am all about the neon trend, and this bold boilersuit-esque number from the Priscilla Ono for Eloquii collab is incredible. I will be rocking this all summer and beyond," said Sarah Chiwaya from the popular blog CurvilyFashion.com.

Lovedrobe V-Neck Jumpsuit, $108, ASOS

This bright orange option is another great option for the season. The flutter sleeves and v-neck make this a fun piece for going out all summer.

Button Front Plus Size Jumpsuits

Courtesy of Nikki Garza

Universal Thread Button Front Jumpsuit with Belt, $32 (usually $38), Target

"My go to jumpsuit is from Target brand, Universal Thread," said actor and model Nikki Garza. "It has a '70s vibe to it which I adore, wide legs and great detailing with buttons and a belt."

Button Front Jumpsuit, $109, Nordstrom

If you're looking for other ways to embrace this vintage-inspired style, try this summery silhouette. It features a sassy sweetheart neckline and wide legs.

Denim Plus Size Jumpsuits

Lydia Hudgens

JIBRI Boat Neck Mid Sleeved Denim Jumpsuit, $250, Jibri

"The zipper placement and dramatic tie in the back, this is a piece that you walk into a room and OWN IT, ya know? Def one of my fave pieces in my closet," blogger Brianne Huntsman shared on her Instagram.

Denim Boyfriend Jumpsuit, $38 (usually $55), Ashley Stewart

If you love the denim look but want something a little more affordable, we also love this option from Ashley Stewart. It's sleeveless for summer and features elastic ruching along the waistband, a sash belt and a cropped wide-leg silhouette.

