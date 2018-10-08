10 cute flannel shirts for apple picking and pumpkin carving this fall

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

When you think of a women's plaid flannel shirt, does grunge music come to mind? Bands like Pearl Jam? If so, it’s time to rethink your fashion references. A well-made flannel shirt for women is a weekend staple, but it’s just as at home in the office or at a restaurant.

If you're stuck on how to wear a flannel, the options are fairly endless as we transition from summer to fall.

Pair a bright flannel shirt with your favorite jeans and a plain t-shirt by tying it around your waist. Or grab a plaid tunic and wear it over leggings, with booties. If you’re looking for a more sleek vibe, tuck your top into a fitted pencil skirt and pair it with heels. If you’re feeling particularly brave, mix patterns by wearing your plaid with textured pants. And one of our go-to looks for those challenging days, when it’s not quite cold enough for a coat, is wearing a thin, puffy vest over your shirt.

And if all else fails, just throw on a flannel and pull up a pair of knee-high boots for an easy fall uniform.

With so many options on the market, it can be hard to find the perfect flannel. These are 10 of our favorite flannel shirts for women for fall 2018.

1. Levi's Workwear Boyfriend Shirt, $44, Amazon

TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY does have affiliate relationships. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

You'll never go wrong with this classic. The double-breasted pockets and comfortable fit make it a solid option for any number of activities. It also comes in 15 different patterns — check out their red and blue options.

2. Woolrich Eco Rich Pemberton Boyfriend Flannel Shirt, $69, Amazon

Also sold at Zappos.

Another tried and true style that goes with anything. It can also be worn as a cardigan alternate over your go-to fall dress.

3. Uniqlo Women's Flannel Shirt, $40, Uniqlo

This flannel shirt for women is lightweight enough to wear comfortably under a jacket, but it also provides enough warmth for chilly days. Plus, it comes in a bunch of great, classic colors.

4. Vineyard Vines Northern Plaid Performance Flannel Shirt, $88, Nordstrom

Also sold at Saks Fifth Avenue.

This blue and red plaid is preppy brand Vineyard Vines' take on the fall staple.

5. Jam, Girl Shirt Dress in Cherry, $89, Modcloth

This shirt dress in bright colors is a feminine take on the flannel trend.

6. O'Neill Zuma Superfleece Flannel, $50, Zappos

Also sold at Nordstrom.

Layer this over a long-sleeved white shirt in the fall or a turtleneck as it gets colder.

7. Riders by Lee Women's Soft Flannel Plaid Shirt, $14, Walmart

This is one of the more fitted flannel styles available. It's easy to tuck into jeans or a skirt, and it comes in pink or blue.

8. Fleece-Lined Flannel Hoodie, $80, L.L. Bean

When it's chilly outdoors, warm up with this cozy flannel. It's the perfect combination of a button-down flannel shirt and pull-over hoodie, and it's lined with fleece.

9. BP Plaid Flannel Tunic, $59, Nordstrom

Colorful, fun and perfect over a pair of leggings.

10. Legendary Whitetails Cottage Escape Plaid Shirt, $39, Amazon

The chambray lined collar and cuffs add a rustic element without going overboard on the lumberjack aesthetic.