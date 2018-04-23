Beauty experts reveal the best drugstore highlighters — starting at under $3!

Everyone loves the healthy flush their cheeks get in the sunshine.

But when skin feels dull and tired, a fabulous highlighter is key to bringing that glow to the next level. Some of the best highlighters can be found in the drugstore beauty aisle, and top beauty experts are sharing their favorite finds with TODAY Style.

Maybelline Face Studio Master Chrome Metallic Highlighter in Molten Gold, $8, Amazon

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

"I adore the Maybelline Face Studio Master Chrome Metallic Highlighter in Molten Gold because it is highly pigmented and creamy, which makes it great choice for the 'no makeup' and glam look," said Cinthia Lomeli, whose celebrity clients include Cassie Ventura, Cheryl Hines and Diana Madison.

L'Oreal Paris True Match Lumi Glotion Natural Glow Enhancer, $11, Amazon

“Perfect for day-to-day wear, this easy and lightweight formula (illuminates) and hydrates skin for a natural, all-over glow," said Kate Stromberg, lead makeup artist of Michael Boychuck's COLOR Salon in Las Vegas. "This is a great product to wear on its own or layered on top of foundation as a highlighter. Use a small foundation brush to smooth over the top of your cheeks, tip of nose and right above lips for added contour."

Maybelline Face Studio Master Fairy Highlight Illuminating Powder, $7, Amazon

“Spring is all about bright colors, and rainbows are trending hard this year in everything from food to fashion to beauty," said Stromberg, whose whose celebrity clients include Whitney Port, Bebe Rexha and Khloe Kardashian. "From festivals to brunches on the beach, this pastel palette is as pretty on as it is to look at. Easily blendable and paraben-free, the Technicolor shades are great for experimenting with a fun pop of unexpected highlight. Use a wide, flat brush and sweep high on cheekbones and let the colors work their magic."

NYX Professional Makeup Away We Glow Liquid Highlighter, $8, Amazon

“Glow on the go with this easily blendable cream-liquid highlighter," Stromberg said. "Available in nine shades — yes, nine! — this illuminating formula is easily layered to achieve any look, from soft to intense. Apply just under the brows or at the apples of cheeks for a glowy, whimsical finish."

Physicians Formula Shimmer Strips Custom All-In-1 Nude Palette, $8, Amazon

"I have always been a huge fan of Physicians Formula — (I) especially love their bronzers and highlighters," said beauty expert Marie Watkinson, a celebrity massage therapist and founder of the mobile spa company Spa Chicks On The Go. "This is perfect for highlighting both cheekbones and eyes — (it's an) all-in-one compact. The shimmer highlights are not too frosty, so you can achieve a very natural look."

6. NYX Born to Glow Liquid Illuminator, $5, Amazon

“NYX is another great drugstore brand that gives you amazing quality at a great price," said Watkinson, whose celebrity clients include Leslie Jones, Marcia Gay Harden and Busy Philips. "This is a sheer, gold highlighter that will compliment almost every skin tone. It always applies beautifully and evenly, with a natural finish."

L’Oreal True Match Lumi Glow Nude Highlighter Palette, $11, Amazon

“This palette packs a lot of punch in a tiny package," said makeup artist Mary Irwin, who counts Nicole Scherzinger among her celebrity clients. "The four colors give a huge range of options and they are super blendable while giving you a lit-from-within glow."

Physicians Formula Powder Palette Mineral Glow Pearls, $8, Amazon

“I like Physicians Formula Mineral Glow Pearls because it's translucent so you get a pure highlight effect," Ramy Gafni, beauty expert and creator of Ramy Cosmetics, said. "The powder formula is easy to apply and control so you get the highlight effect where you want it."

Maybelline Makeup Facestudio Master Strobing Stick, $6, Amazon

“I also like Maybelline Makeup Facestudio Master Strobing Stick in Light," added Gafni, whose celebrity clients include Julianna Margulies, Linda Carter and Britney Spears. "This nude highlighter stick is a great shade for a natural highlighting effect and the stick packaging makes it easy to use and portable. Perfect to keep in your purse."

Smytshop Faceglow Liquid Highlighter, $3, Amazon

“The dropper allows you to control how much of the liquid formula you apply so the highlight effect is buildable," Gafni said. "The liquid formula is also very blendable and you can add a few drops to your foundation or moisturizer to transform it into an (illuminating) formula."

Flower Beauty Shimmer and Strobe Highlighting Palette, $13, Jet

“This one never fails to impress any of my clients, and is guaranteed to brighten skin naturally," Karuna Chani, a makeup artist whose celebrity clients include actress Priyanka Chopra and singer Kanika Kapoor, said. "The refined, silky powder is offered in three brilliant shades that blend easily on every skin tone and it’s also a multi-function palette for brow bone, cheeks and more! While it leaves a natural finish, the skin radiates with just a dash of this delicate powder."