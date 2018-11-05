Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

For anyone who feels like their hair just doesn't have the length or volume they crave (and that growing it out takes too long), extensions are an instant solution.

But with so many options out there, it's so hard to know which to choose. “As a colorist I like clip-ins the best,” Stephanie Brown, master colorist at the Eddie Arthur salon in New York City, told TODAY Style. “It’s easier for me to color hair, and also because you can put them in and take them out whenever you want. They are a (commitment-free) way to add length and fullness or body to your hair.”

Her most important tip is to pick a set with color and texture that is most similar to your own hair.

“It isn’t easy dyeing extensions and it isn’t cheap. ... I charge the same amount as I do when I color someone’s hair," Brown said.

And, in general, a good set is worth the investment.

"(Cheaper options) can look bulky and even cause harm to your natural hair since the clips or tapes are poorly made. If you take proper care of your extensions, they will not need to be replaced so quickly. Even if you dye your hair, just bring them with you to the salon and ask your colorist to match them," said Brown.

TODAY Style asked celebrity hairstylists to share their favorite clip-in hair extensions that they recommend to their own celebrity clients.

The best clip-in hair extensions

1. Vario Clip-In Human Hair Extensions, $65 for 14-Inch length, Amazon

"I originally bought these because they were an 'Amazon’s Choice' item, plus their reviews — although there are not many — were almost all five stars. Once I used them, I knew why! They are soft, thick, very good quality and very well made. They curl beautifully, they color beautifully and they come in so many varieties that you can find a perfect match. They are truly the next best thing to custom made at a fraction of the price," said celebrity stylist Gregg Giannillo, who works with clients like Vanessa Williams.

2. Hair U Wear Hairdo Invisible Hair Extension, $71, Amazon

“My personal favorite clip-ins are from HairUWear. Not only are they extremely easy to use, but the hair is very high quality for a great price and is traceable back to its origins, which is so important," said celebrity hairstylist Marc Mena, whose clients include Chrissy Metz, Neve Campbell, Mindy Kaling, Mary-Louise Parker, Christina Ricci, Jordana Brewster and more.

3. Scunci Effortless Beauty Faux Hair, $63, Amazon

"If you're putting your hair up and want some incredible thickness and length, I love Scunci's Effortless Beauty Faux Hair. It's affordable, so easy to use and gives you hair for days!" said Mena.

4. Hairtensity Off-Black 22-Inch Human and Premium Blend Hair, $32, Amazon

"Hairtensity also has really great quality clip-ins. Their human hair is affordable, blends really well with your natural hair and you can use your heat tools with them for styling," said Mena.

5. DevaLook Clip-In Hair Extensions, $13, Amazon

"For easy, clip-on hair extensions, DevaLook comes in an assortment of colors, adds some nice volume and is easy to use; great for a night out," said Felix Fischer, celebrity hairstylist to Mariah Carey, Kelly Clarkson, Marisa Tomei and Kate Winslet.

6. RPZL Clip-In Extensions, starts at $250 for 16-Inch length, RPZL

“I send all of my clients to RPZL for clip-in hair extensions. It’s the highest quality hair texture with a large range of colors that ensures the hair blends seamlessly. They look and feel so natural that my clients never want to take them out," said Joseph Maine, a New York City-based celebrity hairstylist who names Olivia Culpo, Sophia Bush, Priyanka Chopra, Kate Mckinnon, Katie Homes, Sarah Silverman, Kelly Ripa and many others among his celebrity clients.

7. Bellami Clip-In Extensions, starts at $250 for 20-Inch Length, BellamiHair

Kacey Welch from Roil Salon in Beverly Hills, California, an extension expert and senior master colorist, swears by Bellami clip-ins.

“They come in lengths from 18 inches to 24 inches and are perfect for a quick style change, event or to see if extensions are for you. They have such a wide assortment of colors, they virtually match everyone — and they also have fun colors so you can experiment, too. They instantly add volume and length and are easy enough to do at home or to take to your stylist.

8. Hair Shop Clip-In Hair Extensions, starts at $145 for 14-Inch Length, The Hair Shop

“I like The Hair Shop. They have a large variety of colors, lengths, textures and styles. ... They have everything, and I mean everything,” said Stephanie Brown, master colorist at the Eddie Arthur salon in New York City. Her celebrity clients include Kate McKinnon and Melissa Villaseñor.

9. Glam Seamless Clip-In Extensions, $230+, GlamSeamless

“I like Glam Seamless for variety in color. These extensions are soft and shiny. I like these more for length than for fullness,” said Brown.

10. Cashmere Hair Clip In Extensions, $179+, Cashmere Hair

“Cashmere hair extensions are my No. 1 choice. Not only are they real human hair, but they also have a good variety of colors to choose from. The clips are very secure and they don’t feel tight on the scalp," said Arthur Shamalov, stylist and co-owner of Eddie Arthur Salon.