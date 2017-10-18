Get Stuff We Love

You have successfully subscribed to the TODAY newsletter.

Subscribe now and get trending stories, celebrity news and all the best of TODAY.

Help our anchors break a Guinness World Records title! Sign up here to take part

Dryer shrunk your jeans? The 1 trick you need to stretch them out

You're not alone!

by Anna De Souza /  / Updated  / Source: TODAY

Get Stuff We Love

Subscribe to our newsletter.

Struggling to zip up your favorite pair of jeans that just fit yesterday? Blame that long tumble in the hot dryer for shrinkage in the waistband and calves.

Here at TODAY Style, we found a foolproof way to remedy such a fashion catastrophe, and it's easier than you may think.

Get Stuff We Love

Subscribe to our newsletter.

Jeans too tight after the dryer? Try this trick

00:49

First, to get technical, that tightening phenomenon is called "consolidation shrinkage." Think of denim fibers as a long chain. When fabric is agitated during the wash and heat cycles, it causes fibers to break their bonds so the cloth gets smaller.

If it sounds complicated, don't worry, the process to get them back in shape is much simpler!

What you'll need:

  • Jeans
  • Spray bottle
  • Water
How's this for a low-tech way to stretch your jeans?
How's this for a low-tech way to stretch your jeans?Anna De Souza

What you'll do:

1. Spray water on the areas that are snug, often the waistband or calves. The water will help release the fibers.

2. Pull, pull and pull. Focus on the problem areas to reshape the fabric. Pull fabric up and down lengthwise and apart widthwise to create give in all directions.

You're a few tugs away from zipping up your jeans again!
You're a few tugs away from zipping up your jeans again!Anna De Souza

3. Lay them flat to air dry. This is key! Don't toss them back into the offending dryer, unless you want to repeat the whole process all over again.

Easy, no? Maybe next time your denim needs a refresh you'll head to your freezer instead!

These folding hacks will save you room when you pack

00:56

Get Stuff We Love

Subscribe to our newsletter.
MORE FROM today

Have feedback?

How likely are you to recommend today.com to a friend or colleague?

0 = Very unlikely
10 = Very likely
Please select answer

Is your feedback about:

Please select answer

Thank you!

Your feedback has been sent out. Please enjoy more of our content.

We appreciate your help making today.com a better place.