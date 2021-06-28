Returning to work after giving birth is tough for any parent. Now imagine you're an Olympic athlete.

Moms have been Olympians since women were first allowed to compete in 1900, when a mother-daughter duo, Mary and Margaret Abbott, golfed together (both wore full-length dresses and hats). More recently, swimmer Dara Torres and beach volleyball champion Kerri Walsh Jennings had jaw-dropping post-baby Olympic comebacks.

At the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, still officially called the 2020 Summer Olympics, at least 10 mothers will be competing for Team USA, including gold-medal sprinter Allyson Felix and soccer player Alex Morgan.

These athletes aren't just going for gold in Tokyo. They are fierce advocates for equal pay, for maternal health and more. And they're reimagining what mothers can do and who women can be.