TODAY: Then and Now
See vintage and modern photos of hosts, guests and interviews to celebrate 70 years of TODAY.
America's Morning Show
Commemorate the 70th anniversary of TODAY, which debuted the morning of Jan. 14, 1952. See photos, from then and now, of the groundbreaking talk show.
BY: Mish Coffey and Tyler Essary for TODAY
Dave Garroway hosts of the first episode of TODAY on Jan. 14, 1952.
Co-anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb host TODAY on April 27, 2018.
Dave Garroway interviews Sen. Lyndon B. Johnson on June 7, 1960.
Hoda Kotb interviews former President George W. Bush on April 20, 2019.
Dave Garroway stands in front of a weather map during the taping of the first episode of TODAY on Jan. 14, 1952.
Al Roker tracks the weather on Feb. 25, 2020.
TODAY anchor Hugh Downs, right, interviews actor Marlon Brando on April 19, 1963.
Jenna Bush Hager co-hosts with actor Dax Shepard on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna on June 19, 2019.
A model wears Paris fashions during a TODAY segment on Feb. 25, 1955.
Models wear clothing by designer Arlinda McIntosh of Sofistafunk on Sept. 6, 2019.
In a 1954 fashion segment, Helena Rubinstein shows TODAY's Estelle Parsons how to apply makeup.
TODAY style editor Bobbie Thomas applies makeup to a model for a fashion segment on July 22, 2019.
A large crowd gathers outside of TODAY at NBC studios in 1954.
Fans of TODAY stand outside of Studio 1A on June 20, 2019.
NBC News' Frank Blair reports on TODAY the results of the U.S. House of Representatives election, which overturned the House to the Democrats on Nov. 3, 1954.
NBC News and MSNBC national political correspondent Steve Kornacki stops by the 3rd hour of TODAY to share data and takeaways from primary elections in Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri and other states on March 4, 2020.
The Duke Ellington Band performs on TODAY on Jan. 9, 1964.
Tank and the Bangas perform on Jan. 2, 2019
Crowds gather outside to watch a live taping of TODAY on Nov. 18, 1955.
Coldplay kicks off the return of live music on the plaza for TODAY's Citi Music Series on June 17, 2021.
Dave Garroway interviews former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy on Sept. 15, 1960.
Savannah Guthrie sits down with former U.S. ambassador to Japan Caroline Kennedy on Aug. 2, 2021.
Dave Garroway poses during an advertisement for Amazo dessert on July 14, 1953.
TODAY co-host Al Roker cooks his spicy beef chili on July 14, 2017.