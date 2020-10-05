Remember that time we thought the world was going to end? What might seem like an everyday fear in the year 2020 was very much reality 20 years ago, as the year 2000 approached. Y2K was going to be the end of days, with power failing, computers crashing, havoc wreaked around the globe. And in the end? The world kept turning as the new millennium was ushered in. Looking back at those milestones and moments from the year 2000, it seems like a kinder, simpler era. At the time, we may have thought it was a strange and complicated world, but really we had no idea ...