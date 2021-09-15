Foster sisters, both 13

Editor’s note: The family members’ names in this story have been withheld to protect the foster children’s privacy.

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know needs help please call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.

Two foster sisters who live together in a big city are conscientious to a fault. They work hard in school. They immediately do the dishes when asked. They’re always the first to jump in and help.

“These girls want to be so good,” said their foster mom, 48, a freelancer who works from home. “They want to get good grades, to succeed. But that became very, very difficult in remote learning.”

The girls came from different homes to their foster family, and like many foster children, they both experienced significant trauma as children. The girls tend to keep their feelings about their early years bottled up. They go through life with brave masks and compliant demeanors.

“Part of their trauma led them to think, ‘If I get good grades and do everything right, they’ll definitely keep me,’” their foster mom told TODAY. “That’s the problem with foster care: There’s no permanency. Kids struggle with a lot of anger, a lot of resentment, and it’s quiet, but it bubbles, bubbles, bubbles. ...

“It’s always there, underneath the surface, bubbling like a little river of rage.”

The abrupt transition to virtual schooling in March 2020 happened when the girls were in the sixth grade. They’d hit their middle school stride with teachers, clubs and fun social plans with friends — walks in the park, outings to go get bubble tea. All of that came to a halt. The girls had to cancel everything and stay inside.

One of the girls began isolating herself more and more each day. She insisted on doing her schoolwork scrunched into a small space on her top bunk bed. When she started falling behind on assignments, the red notifications of “late, late, late, late” in Google Classroom sent her into a spiral of anxiety — but she was too scared and self-conscious to ask for help.

Meanwhile, the other daughter began doing assignments over and over and over again until she’d get grades of 100%.

“I’d see her grades and say, ‘Wow, you’re rocking this,’” her mom recalled. “But she was basically numbing herself through work. She was drowning. She was dying.”

In spring 2021 — one year after the initial school shutdown — the sister who was determined to get all A’s tried to take her life by suicide. She was hospitalized for a month, and she never returned to school. Her school administrators decided to stop the clock on her school year and count her work up until that point as the completion of her seventh grade year.

Soon after, her sister needed to be hospitalized as well.

“She confessed that she was suicidal,” their mom said. “She told me, ‘When I was sitting in my bunk in the pandemic and watching my grades going down, down, down — that’s how it all started.’”

To date, both girls have each been hospitalized twice in a span of four months. Their foster mom and her husband, who also works from home, say they don’t know what they’ll do if the delta variant of the coronavirus closes in-person school again this fall.

“Kids need to be taught in real time with real teachers,” their mom said. “They need to be with their friends. …

“Every mom I’m friends with who has a teen in this age bracket tells me that their kids are suffering. They’re talking about cutting themselves, about depression, about suicidal ideation — and these are not foster kids. For the most part, these are nuclear families with moms working from home or full-time moms. As parents, we’re present! We’re here! We’re engaged! And still, during remote learning, our kids are suffering.”

If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide please call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.