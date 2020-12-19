From tradition to historical time capsule

The restored photos detail the changing Christmas decorations, entertainment and trends that spanned over 25 years. Costello said the children's parties are “a really nice overarching example of how traditions are made, change, evolve and disappear at the White House.

“Had photographers not taken these pictures, there would have actually been very little visual documentary evidence that they existed. Because if you think about the Johnsons, they weren't at the White House, so chances are there was no White House photographer at this event in the 1960s. … So, this event would have happened and maybe there would have been images, maybe there wouldn't have been. But because there was, now we can tell this much richer story."

The annual December parties eventually ended in the late 1980s. Carol Bradford, a corresponding secretary for THIS for Diplomats, explained in an email to TODAY, "The last White House event THIS for Diplomats organized for diplomats’ children was in 1986, so we don’t have many details about why these events were discontinued. Our understanding is that the White House no longer supported them. With more than 350 children involved and numerous buses required, transportation costs may have been a consideration."

Over 30 years later, the parties live on in the vintage photos as the White House Historical Association continues to research and works to unearth untold stories. Costello said he hopes "at some point, people are going to see these pictures. And I'm hoping somebody reaches out to us and they say, 'Hey, I remember. I went to that party. My parents were diplomats from Romania (or wherever). And I remember going to that party in 1976 and let me tell you more about it.' So, we're hopeful that there's people out there that were kids at that time who experienced it, who might be able to contact us and give us more information about the event, what they saw, what they did.”