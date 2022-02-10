Pop Up Shop TODAY
There’s good, there’s great and then there’s excellent. This month, Pop Up Shop TODAY is celebrating excellence in all its forms with award-winning, gold-standard products from Black-owned brands, tried and true favorites and much more.
Scalp Revival™ Charcoal + Tea Tree Cooling Hydration Mask for Dry, Itchy Scalp
$32.00
Dealing with dandruff this winter? We’ve all been there. So, we tapped an esthetician to determine the best ways to beat the flakes. One of her recommendations? Coal-based products, like this scalp revival mask from Black-owned brand Brigeo. The mask is packed with charcoal and other cooling and soothing ingredients like tea tree oil and aloe vera. Put it on in the shower after you shampoo and rinse out just before it’s time to condition your hair.
Fenty Killawatt Freestyle Highighter
$38.00
We all want to look healthy and luminous. One secret to getting that glowing skin? Highlighter. And this option from Fenty Beauty by Rihanna is loved by an overwhelming majority of reviewers who can’t get enough of the creamy texture, rich pigment and dewy results. It comes in solo packages and duos, so you can give some love to your cheeks, eyes and more for a true lit-from-within look.
Birchbox x Brown Girl Jane: Inner and Outer Beauty: Your Wellness Tool Kit
$36.00
If you never know what products to buy, this monthly subscription box collaboration with Brown Girl Jane and Birchbox offers a curation of wellness products from brands created and owned by Black women. Inside, you’ll find your newest obsessions like Golde’s turmeric latte blend and Tracee Ellis Ross’s Pattern hair care, among others. We have to agree with one reviewer — this kit really is a steal.
Salutation Stash Pocket II 7/8 Tight
$98.00
We all need a pair of soft, reliable leggings to wear while we run errands, lounge on the couch and maybe, even hit the gym. These leggings from Athleta have a nearly perfect five-star rating and are designed to feel like a "gentle hug," according to the brand. And did we mention they have pockets? You can find them in a dozen different colors and sizes ranging from XXS-3X, so you can grab a pair for every day of the week (or two).
Dyson Airwrap Complete Styler
$549.99
Hello, volume. This Allure Best of Beauty Award winner and stylist-loved hair dryer is praised for its powerful airflow and fast drying times that makes the typically time-consuming process practically effortless. Interchangeable attachments such as a styling hair dryer, curling barrels and smoothing brushes make it easy to style different hair types. Plus, it comes with its own convenient storage case to keep everything nice and neat.
Fits Everybody Scoop Neck Bra
$32.00
Comfortable to wear? Check. Buttery soft? Check. Universally flattering? Double check. The Everybody Scoop Neck Bra is the Skims bestseller that checks all the boxes. The brand, which has been widely celebrated for its inclusive sizing and comfortable basics since it launched in 2018, offers options from XXS to 4X and in both skin-tone neutrals and fun, flirty colors like Fire and Neon Orchid. The popular pick has adjustable straps and is wire-free but still provides bust support – according to happy reviewers who have advised to “buy all the Skims.”
CBR Design Earrings
$30.00
Spring is around the corner, which means bright new colors for all of your accessories – like these handmade drop earrings from Black-owned brand CBR Design. The shop specializes in statement jewelry in bold geometric shapes and eye-catching designs and colors. Buyers have raved about the quality of the polymer clay earrings, calling them wearable art, and stating they make “great gifts” (in case you are looking for a last-minute Valentine’s Day option, hint hint). Each of the earrings are nickel-free and have hypoallergenic posts, according to the brand. And, even better, they come with free shipping.
Women's Bondi 7
$160.00
“They are like pillows of heaven for my feet,” one reviewer wrote of this celeb- and podiatrist-favorite shoe. While the shoes do have a certain je ne se quoi as far as aesthetics go, the comfort level is easily stated. These shoes feature a mesh design for breathability during walks or runs, and a soft memory foam heel that supports the ankle and prevents blisters from forming, according to the brand. The shoe is also designed with Hoka One One’s Meta-Rocker technology that is meant to drive you forward with each step.
Mellanni Queen Sheet Set
$32.97
The feeling of being on vacation somewhere and knowing you don’t have to make the bed in the morning is one of those pure joys that are hard to find at home. Until these No. 1 bestselling hotel luxury bedsheets on Amazon arrived. And while we can’t say these will make making your own bed any easier, we can tell you more than 200,000 five-star ratings suggest it’ll make sleeping much more enjoyable overall. Reviewers say these sheets are breathable, soft and at $32, you can get multiple colors. Because, at the end of the day the last thing you want in your bed with you are scratchy, old sheets.
Black Food: Stories, Art and Recipes from Across the African Diaspora
$36.80
This cookbook combines recipes, history and poetry to create a 320-page feast for your eyes – and your soul. James Beard Award-winning chef and NAACP Image Award winner Bryant Terry created this book to tell the story of the Black experience by sharing the traditions and complexities behind recipes many of us know and cherish. Since its launch in October 2021, it has been praised as being one of the best cookbooks of the year. It is a can’t miss for any cookbook aficionado, history buff or just casual reader.
The Pink Stuff Cleaner
$9.99
For some, it’s never too early to get a jumpstart on your spring cleaning. For others, not so much. But one thing is for sure, everyone can appreciate a little “miracle cleaning paste.” The Pink Stuff is a No. 1 bestseller on Amazon and all you need is one dollop, a damp cloth and a little scrubbing power for this cleaning workhorse to start removing stains. It can tackle anything from limescale and rust to grease and fingertip streaks. Once every surface of your home is sparkling (and they will), you won’t be able to stop asking yourself if this stuff is actually magic.
Dash Mighty Mini Blender
$29.99
For this kitchen essential, everything you need to know is in the name. Mighty: Equipped with durable stainless steel blades and a powerful DC motor, you can expect a smooth blend every time. Mini: This compact device holds a 10-ounce detachable, shatter-proof bottle that’s just the right size for making single-serve portions. Blender: The Dash device is designed with one-touch functionality — just press down and watch it go. And while most blenders with even less features can run you upwards of $100, the brand says this mighty machine can whip up juices, soups, dips and more for $30.
Tempo Move
$395.00
We’re officially one month into 2022, which means it might be time to switch up your exercise routine. Tempo Move, the award-winning smart home gym that offers personalized training, real-time feedback and so much more, is a perfect space-saving way to elevate your workout. What sets this apart from others is its 3D Tempo Vision sensors, which track your movements and provide workout guidance, such as weight recommendations, rep targets and form correction, according to the brand. With a membership, you’ll receive 35 pounds in weight plates, a pair of dumbbells, a weight storage cabinet and access to over 1,000 workouts — all of which you can easily stream through your TV and iPhone.
Innogear Essential Oil Diffuser
$15.99
Finding a way to properly unwind isn’t always easy. The solution to creating a more relaxing environment won’t just appear out of thin air — or will it? This No. 1 bestselling aromatherapy diffuser is loved by Amazon shoppers (nearly 100,000 of them) for its calming effects. The compact device has two misting modes: “intermittent” for 30-second bursts of refreshing scent and “continuous,” for a constant stream of mist throughout the day or night. You can choose between eight colors, complete with brightness adjustment settings. But its most notable feature is arguably the auto-off protecting function, which turns the diffuser off once the water runs out.
Restore Smart Sleep Assistant
$129.99
Not getting those eight hours of zzz’s you so desperately need? It could have something to do with your wind-down and wake-up routines. According to the brand, the Hatch Restore can help you create the calming environment you need to prepare for rest, get up feeling refreshed, and achieve a deep sleep in between. This Smart Sleep Assistant is programmed with an extensive library of meditations, relaxation noises and stories, along with a soft-glow reading light, to put your mind at ease before bed. And instead of waking to loud, disorienting sounds, Hatch’s peaceful sunrise alarm simulates natural morning light to allow for a more peaceful start to your day.