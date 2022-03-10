Thisworks is known for its popular sleep spray, but the brand’s body lotion is also worthy of a spot in your nighttime routine. According to the brand, it’s made from a blend of butters and oils that promote hydration and a healthy skin barrier, while scents such as lavender and chamomile in the formula just might make you want to doze off as soon as you apply it. Reviewers have mentioned that a little bit of the formula goes a long way. Among the Amazon shoppers who have given it a five-star review, several have mentioned that they love how quickly it absorbs into the skin. The lotion can also be used as a hand cream to soothe dry skin.