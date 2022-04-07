Pop-up Shop TODAY
Growth comes in all forms. Be it a small goal you’re working toward or a much larger shift in perspective, growth can mean different things to different people. But one thing that is consistent – it’s always present.
“It is never an end goal. It’s a balancing act between having the insight and then being motivated to make that change that leads to growth,” Dr. Sabrina Romanoff, clinical psychologist, told us.
In honor of that, Pop-up Shop TODAY is highlighting products to help cultivate growth for your body, mind and the planet. From plant-based meal subscriptions to low-waste beauty to productivity trackers, we have 16 options that can help you grow – whatever that means to you.
Vegetable Garden Starter Kit
$23
Whether you’re looking to grow your gardening skills or just want to eat more greens, this Veggie Garden Kit is a great DIY activity for any age or skill level. The starter pack gives you the tools to plant with ease, including rich soil, five mini pots, a booklet of sowing tips and, of course, seeds. And don’t expect to find your typical supermarket vegetables; this kit grows purple carrots, rubine brussels sprouts, tigerella striped tomatoes, rainbow chard and golden zucchini squash.
Purple Carrot
$71
If you're less about growing your own food, but still want to eat better, Purple Carrot delivers your choice of “make it yourself” meals or pre-prepped dishes straight to your door. You can customize your weekly plant-based shipments to be high in protein or gluten free. According to the brand, one meal kit “results in 72% less carbon being released into the atmosphere” when compared to the average American meal — so you can enjoy your food and feel good about it, too.
Epica Stainless Steel Compost Bin
$30
Composting may be good for the environment, but it’s certainly not the easiest — or cleanest — practice in sustainability. Epica’s bestselling Steel Compost Bin is designed to keep things simple, featuring anti-scratch stainless steel, one-hand lid open functionality and a no-leak top to prevent messy spills. It’s also made with a charcoal-activated vented filtration system, so once your kitchen scraps are trapped inside it, they’ll be out of sight, mind and smell.
The reBoard
$35
When aiming to live a more sustainable lifestyle, some tend to overlook kitchenware. But this eco-friendly meal prep tool is an easy fix for that. The reBoard is a 100 percent upcycled cutting board that’s made entirely from repurposed plastic scraps and renewable sugarcane, the brand shares. It’s also BPA-free, dishwasher-safe and available in five bright color options. According to the brand, the board has sold out more than 10 times in the past and has a nearly perfect 5-star rating.
Productivity Planner
$25
If you want a more tangible way to measure growth, tracking your habits can help. Stay on top of your goals — and see how far you've come with this cute planner from Papier. It features both daily and weekly pages, so you can plan your priorities for the week ahead and stay on track of your daily to-do's. When you first open the planner, it’ll prompt you to set a few major goals for yourself. As you make your way through the pages, you’ll have opportunities to check in with your progress.
The 5-Minute Gratitude Journal
$9
Research shows that practicing gratitude can have a range of benefits for your health, from improving immune function to boosting sleep. And reviewers say that this five-minute gratitude journal is an easy way to boost your mood and start your day on the right foot. Each page features inspiring quotes, and short, thought-provoking questions that will help you practice gratitude and positivity.
MasterClass
$15
Trying a new hobby or learning a new skill, can help you grow not only in your skillset, but you can learn a lot about yourself while taking on new challenges. MasterClass gives you unlimited access to lessons on a variety of topics like cooking, writing, photography, acting from top experts like Roy Choi, Mariah Carey, Amanda Gorman and more, so you can discover your new passion. The service costs $180 a year ($15/mo. billed annually).
"Set Boundaries, Find Peace"
$26
We all know that setting healthy boundaries at work and in relationships is important, but creating them is often easier said than done. In this “New York Times” bestselling book, author and licensed therapist Nedra Glover Tawwab dives into what “healthy boundaries” really are, and the simple ways that you can establish them in every area of your life. The book is said to provide techniques, rooted in the latest research and cognitive behavioral therapy, that will help you identify and express your needs.
Book of the Month Subscription
$16
Grow your home library and discover the latest and greatest new books. Each month, this company features five to seven expert-vetted exciting new releases, ranging from mysteries and historical novels to memoirs and romances. You get to choose the one that most piques your interest — and they’ll send it straight to your door. So you’ll never be stuck scanning the shelves and puzzling over what to read again.
Get Fit Exercise Activity Cards
$12
Physical health is just as important as mental. One of the hardest parts of getting into a regular workout routine is staying motivated. After all, you can only do so many crunches before you start to get bored. This innovative deck includes cards that you can mix and match to create a full workout without having to think too much about it. Each card features illustrations and instructions detailing how to perform exercises like toe taps, squat jumps and more. Looking for equipment-based exercises? These bestselling exercise cards come in multiple varieties, for both bodyweight and equipment-based workouts.
Rice Water Protein Conditioner Bar
$14
Rice water has been used in hair care routines for centuries, but recently the ingredient has taken off on TikTok. According to a dermatologist, it may help calm scalp inflammation and has been anecdotally said to promote hair growth. This conditioner bar, which features the ingredient, is said to add shine and bounce to hair and encourage growth, while also being low-waste.
Erase Your Face Makeup Removing Eco Cloths
$10
Being more conscientious about single-product use in your makeup routine may be a goal for you this year. With these cloths and rounds, you can ditch your old wipes and makeup removers. The brand says these work to remove makeup, dirt and oil with just warm water, no serums or creams required.
Kate McLeod Daily Stone
$45
Most skin care products come with unnecessary plastic packing. But this Daily Stone promises to give your skin some much-needed moisture without creating extra waste. Made to be used on warm, dry skin after a hot shower or bath, the bar glides onto skin “like silk” to leave it “soft, supple and glowing,” the brands says. The bar, which comes in a reusable bamboo canister, features nourishing ingredients like cocoa butter and sweet almond, apricot kernel and avocado and coconut oils.
Allbirds Women’s Tree Dasher 2
$135
Allbirds has become well-known for its sustainable (and cute) shoes. And earlier this year, the brand released an upgraded version of its popular running sneaker, the Tree Dasher. The new shoes promise to provide both cushioning and stability during walks around the neighborhood or long weekend runs. Available in five colors, the shoe is made with natural materials like eucalyptus tree fiber, sugarcane-based EVA and more, the brand says.
Twine and Twig Silver Duo Bracelet Set
$45
The jewelry company Twine and Twig was founded by sisters Elizabeth White and Jacquelyn Tugwell in late 2013 after Tugwell's daughter was diagnosed with a brain tumor. Though it began as a way to distract themselves from the stress of life, the pair kept going, turning the business into a major success. This chic set from the brand is one of their bestsellers and features globally-sourced beads in different shades of silver and gold.
Anti-anxiety Ring
$16
Fidget toys for kids have been all the rage over the last few years, and anecdotally, they’re said to help relieve anxiety and stay focused. But what about for adults? You can’t exactly whip out a PopIt! toy during a big meeting at work. Thankfully, this anti-anxiety ring promises to deliver those same benefits in a small, and chic piece of jewelry. When you’re feeling nervous or stressed, you can move and spin the beads on the band, and the brand says it will help you stay focused or relax.