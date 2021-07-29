Simone Biles’ decision to withdraw from the team and individual all-around competitions at the Tokyo Olympics has opened eyes to the pressures behind the gold.

“It’s been a long week, it’s been a long Olympic process, it’s been a long year,” Biles said after withdrawing from the team competition.

For athletes who have dedicated their lives to a brief moment, the Olympics is everything. If, in that moment, an athlete is “lost in the air,” it can be devastating. And even a win can lead to emotional struggle – something Michael Phelps has discussed as he opened up about depression and created the documentary "Weight of Gold."

For these athletes at the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games, the high emotion of the Olympics is written all over their faces.