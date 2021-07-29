Olympics photos: Emotion runs high
The agony — and thrill — of competition at the Olympics is written all over their faces.
USA's Simone Biles during the women's gymnastics team final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on July 27, 2021. (Loic Venance / AFP via Getty Images)
USA's Simone Biles during the women's gymnastics team final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on July 27, 2021. (Loic Venance / AFP via Getty Images)
Simone Biles’ decision to withdraw from the team and individual all-around competitions at the Tokyo Olympics has opened eyes to the pressures behind the gold.
“It’s been a long week, it’s been a long Olympic process, it’s been a long year,” Biles said after withdrawing from the team competition.
For athletes who have dedicated their lives to a brief moment, the Olympics is everything. If, in that moment, an athlete is “lost in the air,” it can be devastating. And even a win can lead to emotional struggle – something Michael Phelps has discussed as he opened up about depression and created the documentary "Weight of Gold."
For these athletes at the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games, the high emotion of the Olympics is written all over their faces.
Mayu Matsumoto (right) and Wakana Nagahara of Team Japan react after being defeated by Kim Soyeong and Kong Heeyong of Team South Korea during the women doubles quarterfinal match on day six of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on July 29, 2021 in Chofu, Tokyo, Japan. (Lintao Zhang / Getty Images)
Mayu Matsumoto (right) and Wakana Nagahara of Team Japan react after being defeated by Kim Soyeong and Kong Heeyong of Team South Korea during a Women Doubles Quarterfinal match on day six of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Musashino Forest Sport Plaza on July 29, 2021 in Chofu, Tokyo, Japan. (Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)
France's Madeleine Malonga reacts after losing to Japan's Shori Hamada in the judo women's - 78kg gold medal bout during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on July 29, 2021. (Antonin Thuillier / AFP via Getty Images)
France's Madeleine Malonga reacts after losing to Japan's Shori Hamada in the judo women's - 78kg gold medal bout during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on July 29, 2021. (Antonin Thuillier / AFP via Getty Images)
Members of team China hug after defeating team France in a women's 3-on-3 bronze medal basketball game at the 2020 Summer Olympics on July 28, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Jeff Roberson / AP )
Members of team China hug after defeating team France in a women's 3-on-3 bronze medal basketball game at the 2020 Summer Olympics on July 28, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Jeff Roberson / AP )
Russian Olympic Committee's artistic gymnastics women's team, from left, Liliia Akhaimova, Angelina Melnikova, Viktoriia Listunova and Vladislava Urazova celebrate after winning the gold medal at the 2020 Summer Olympic on July 27, 2021.. The United States, left, won the silver medal. (Ashley Landis / AP)
Russian Olympic Committee's artistic gymnastics women's team, from left, Liliia Akhaimova, Angelina Melnikova, Viktoriia Listunova and Vladislava Urazova celebrate after winning the gold medal at the 2020 Summer Olympic on July 27, 2021.. The United States, left, won the silver medal. (Ashley Landis / AP)
Germany's Uwe Gensheimer reacts after being defeated by France at the end of the men's preliminary round group A handball match between France and Germany at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Yoyogi National Stadium in Tokyo on July 28, 2021. (Daniel Leal-Olivas / AFP via Getty Images)
Germany's Uwe Gensheimer reacts after being defeated by France at the end of the men's preliminary round group A handball match between France and Germany at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Yoyogi National Stadium in Tokyo on July 28, 2021. (Daniel Leal-Olivas / AFP via Getty Images)
Georgia's Varlam Liparteliani (R) consoles Russia's Niiaz Iliasov after defeating in the judo men's - 100kg bronze medal B competition during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on July 29, 2021. (Jack Guez /AFP via Getty Images)
Georgia's Varlam Liparteliani (R) consoles Russia's Niiaz Iliasov after defeating in the judo men's - 100kg bronze medal B competition during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on July 29, 2021. (Jack Guez /AFP via Getty Images)
Japan's Kanoa Igarashi reacts after losing in the gold medal heat during the men's surfing competition at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics on July 27, 2021. (Francisco Seco / AP)
Japan's Kanoa Igarashi reacts after losing in the gold medal heat during the men's surfing competition at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics on July 27, 2021. (Francisco Seco / AP)
Japan's Naomi Osaka leaves the court after being beaten by Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games women's singles third round tennis match on July 27, 2021. (Giuseppe Cacace / AFP via Getty Images)
Japan's Naomi Osaka leaves the court after being beaten by Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games women's singles third round tennis match on July 27, 2021. (Giuseppe Cacace / AFP via Getty Images)
Giovanna Scoccimarro of Team Germany defeats Elisavat Teltsidou of Team Greece during the women judo competition on day five of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on July 28, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Rob Carr / Getty Images)
Giovanna Scoccimarro of Team Germany defeats Elisavat Teltsidou of Team Greece during the women judo competition on day five of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on July 28, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Rob Carr / Getty Images)
Denil Maldonado #2 and Cristopher Melendez #5 of Team Honduras look dejected following defeat in the Men's Group B match between Republic of Korea and Honduras on day five of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on July 28, 2021 . (Francois Nel / Getty Images)
Denil Maldonado #2 and Cristopher Melendez #5 of Team Honduras look dejected following defeat in the Men's Group B match between Republic of Korea and Honduras on day five of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on July 28, 2021 . (Francois Nel / Getty Images)
Mima Ito of Japan reacts after being defeated by Sun Yingsha of China at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics table tennis women's singles semifinal on July 29, 2021. (Thomas Peter / Reuters)
Mima Ito of Japan reacts after being defeated by Sun Yingsha of China at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics table tennis women's singles semifinal on July 29, 2021. (Thomas Peter / Reuters)
Nyjah Huston of the U.S. falls during competition in men's street skateboarding at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics on July 25, 2021.. (Ben Curtis / AP)
Nyjah Huston of the U.S. falls during competition in men's street skateboarding at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics on July 25, 2021.. (Ben Curtis / AP)
Tsogtbaatar Tsend-Ochir of Mongolia celebrates his win over Arthur Margelidon of Team Canada during the men’s judo contest for bronze medal B, on day three of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on July 26, 2021. (Harry How / Getty Images)
Tsogtbaatar Tsend-Ochir of Mongolia celebrates his win over Arthur Margelidon of Team Canada during the men’s judo contest for bronze medal B, on day three of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on July 26, 2021. (Harry How / Getty Images)
Dimitrij Ovtcharov of Germany reacts after being defeated by Ma Long of China in table tennis men's singles semifinal on July 29, 2021. (Antonin Thuillier / Pool via Reuters)
Dimitrij Ovtcharov of Germany reacts after being defeated by Ma Long of China in table tennis men's singles semifinal on July 29, 2021. (Antonin Thuillier / Pool via Reuters)
Gold medal winner Flora Duffy of Bermuda cheers on bronze medalist Katie Zaferes of The U.S. as she approaches the finish, while silver medalist Georgia Taylor-Brown of Great Britain collapses on the ground after finishing during the women's individual triathlon competition at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics on July 27, 2021. (Charlie Riedel / AP)
Gold medal winner Flora Duffy of Bermuda cheers on bronze medalist Katie Zaferes of The U.S. as she approaches the finish, while silver medalist Georgia Taylor-Brown of Great Britain collapses on the ground after finishing during the women's individual triathlon competition at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics on July 27, 2021. (Charlie Riedel / AP)