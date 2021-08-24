Dear Zadie,

If I could talk to you and have you understand English for just 5 minutes, here’s what I’d want you to know:

You never have to worry that I won’t come back when I leave. I promise every time I step out of the house, I’m thinking about how to get back to you as soon as possible, OK?

Don’t tell my humans, but you are literally my best friend. You increased the joy in my life by a thousandfold, and I am already a naturally happy person. Thank you for making me smile and laugh a million times a day. I work only so that someday I can give you the backyard you deserve.

Since you’re losing your own full-time job of distracting me by being so adorable that I must cross the room to pet you every 5 minutes, why not rediscover your toy box? I spent so much money on the chewy toys you ignore, and we’re trying to save up for a backyard, remember?

Forever saving the last bite of my dinner for you,

Emily



Emily, TODAY writer, age 32, Brooklyn, New York