I put all my vegetables (like green onions, herbs, celery and asparagus) in reused glass jars (pickles, fruit, sauces) so they stay fresher, longer in between trips to the grocery store, especially during stay-at-home orders.



—Gigi Kwok-Hinsley

My sister and I started composting! We live in Boston and there is a bin that we bring our compost to for free. We started in September and are estimating that we have composted around 200lbs+ of food that we would have thrown in the trash! It is so much easier and cleaner than I ever thought it would be and it has become so second nature … We have also started to use (Boston’s bikeshare program) instead of Uber/other modes of transportation. First it was really our only option when Ubers weren't available, but now I choose to take a bike over Ubering/train/etc. when possible!



—Tracy Alperin

We politely refuse any plastic utensils for takeout. If we do get some, we reuse them as much as possible and put them in the dishwasher. We purchase food from our local deli because they use paper containers and bags.



—Jennifer Ayala