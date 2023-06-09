His fans, many stemming back to his One Direction days, were full of energy and ready for his plaza performance. But this isn’t the singer’s first rodeo: Niall visited the plaza for his first solo album, "Flicker," and he's also played at the TODAY show four times during his boy band days from 2010 until they announced a hiatus in 2015 .



But the enthusiasm of One Direction fans hasn't gone away since the boys launched their solo careers. Their fans show up, and show up proud in their “vintage” One Direction shirts, Niall merch from years past and dog tag necklaces with the boys’ faces on them. Two fans even showed up with dolls of Niall, which were created many years ago (if you know, you know).

Olivia Glantz, 21, from Westchester, NY Olivia Glantz, 21, from Westchester, NY

Niall made his first appearance for soundcheck, sporting a light blue sweater and jeans, and smiling as his fans inevitably began woofing at him. Niall gracefully returns the same energy his fans give him, despite the early call time and a tweet he posted at 3:44 a.m. that he was up to get ready for his TODAY appearance.



“Have to perform on live tv in less than 4 hours,” he wrote.



Niall has been an active social media user since his big break on “The X-Factor,” where the judges created a boy band with Niall, Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne and Zayn Malik. After his audition in 2010, Niall tweeted he hoped his music career would “all wrk out,” and now has an active TikTok presence with his 5.8 million followers.



He continued replying to fans in the early hours of the morning, sharing he was sad to have to drink Throat Coat tea but that he was willing to “have a listen” to what one fan called “the greatest album in the world dropping” today.



As he held hands with people at the plaza and took photos while rehearsing his songs from his new album, he also took fan Katie Woodward’s phone to take her BeReal , at her request.



“I took a picture on Snapchat and made a black screen and I wrote, ‘Can you take my BeReal?’” Woodward, 17, tells TODAY.com. Woodward adds she looked at him and screamed, and he said yes.

“He knew exactly what to do,” she says.