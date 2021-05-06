“Most days my mother has eight grandchildren at her house. Her day usually starts at 6-6:30 a.m. and ends around 8 or 9 p.m. My sister and I are both in health care now and work an hour away, sometimes farther. We wouldn't be able to do what we do without her. … Last year I was on nightshift, 12-hour shifts, seven days a week for a month and a half. Which means she was on the clock day in and day out. She never once complained (even when I did).”

- Rebecca Rose, Branford, Florida

“If you know me, you know I am not a patient person. I am bubbly and I LOOOVE instant rewards, low drama, a good to-do list and resting on my hammock. My biggest triumph over the last year has been ramping up on my patience when things did not go as planned. … Through it all, I have weathered the storm but ... will I weather the next one? Patience, my little grasshopper! COVID Patience is a real thing :)”

- Barbara Torrico, Leesburg, Virginia

“Figuring out virtual learning for a hearing impaired third grader. I’ve learned that my daughter, Naomi, is stronger than I gave her credit for. The hearing impairment has caused me to see that it adds character rather than a disability. My Naomi is resilient and continues to achieve despite labels placed on her.”

- Tiffany Welsh, Grandview Heights, Ohio