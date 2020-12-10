What would you pay to feel safe during childbirth?

In many of the photos from the first few hours of her son's life, Dairian Roberts’ eyes are closed. Even as nurses attempted to latch her newborn onto her breasts, Roberts was barely awake, groggy from anesthesia after hours of exhausting labor and, ultimately, a cesarean section.

"I don't remember taking any of them," the 32-year-old told TODAY.

When Roberts got pregnant again last year, the idea of returning to the hospital filled her with fear.

She had heard plenty of stories of Black women dying while giving birth, or afterward due to complications that went unnoticed. They’re not just stories: The U.S. has some of the worst maternal mortality and morbidity rates in the developed world, and minority women are especially at risk. Black and Native American/Alaskan Native women are two to three times more likely to die of pregnancy-related causes than white women, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Roberts had memories from her own “traumatic” experience in the hospital: how her hand was so sore from a clumsy IV insertion that she could barely hold her son after he was born; how a doctor failed to warn her before inserting a flush into her vagina in an attempt to clear away some meconium; how the staff called the police when her husband refused to leave the floor during her epidural, she said.

Roberts decided to have a home birth with a midwife (a professional trained to provide pregnancy, childbirth and postpartum care, in any setting). The catch? The $5,600 price tag, none of it covered by her health insurance.

Dairian Roberts holds her husband's hand during her November 2019 home birth. Photo by Matthew Orso Dairian Roberts holds her husband's hand during her November 2019 home birth. Photo by Matthew Orso

At the time, Roberts’ husband was a full-time student and her job as an occupational therapist was their family's only source of income. They would have to get creative. In lieu of birthday gifts last fall, she and her husband asked for donations to a PayPal account they set up for their midwife, who had agreed to a flexible payment plan. They did the same thing with gifts for Roberts’ baby shower.

Roberts also hired a doula (a trained professional who provides emotional and physical support during labor, but does not deliver babies), designing her a custom website as a barter for her services.

Meanwhile, Roberts took on additional therapy clients to pay for whatever her donations didn't cover, which meant she was working overtime for much of her pregnancy.

"The hustle in me is just there," Roberts said. "I knew what I wanted."

She knew what type of birth she wanted, but she didn't know if it would happen. While the rate of vaginal birth after C-section is increasing, it is still relatively low. In 2018, the VBAC rate was 13.3%, according to the CDC. Deep down, Roberts worried that her body "wouldn't know what to do," that she'd end up at the hospital anyway and all her efforts and fundraising would be for nothing.

That's not what happened, though. Last November, Roberts gave birth to her second child, a daughter named Koraji, at home in Los Angeles with her husband, two midwives and a doula by her side.